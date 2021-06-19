It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Coventry City players leave in the next month or two

Coventry City are hoping for a productive summer in the transfer market.

After finishing in 16th position in the Championship last term the hope is that the Sky Blues can kick on and maybe push themselves into a top half finish at the end of the new campaign.

If they’re to do that then Mark Robins is going to need some fresh faces to help the club to kick on.

New signings cost money and that means that Coventry may have to offload some players in order to make room for the fresh faces, but who could leave?

Here are two players who could leave in the coming months.

Brandon Mason

The left-back is one player who could be allowed to move on this summer.

Mason was allowed to leave Coventry City on loan at the start of last season but was limited to just 12 appearances for St Mirren in a disappointing campaign in Scotland.

Barring a dramatic u-turn from Mark Robins, it’s difficult to see the 23-year-old coming back into first team contention and so Mason is a player who could be allowed to move on.

Gustavo Hamer

A player who is attracting plenty of interest going into the summer transfer window.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Scottish Champions Rangers were big fans of the midfielder, while Premier League trio Brighton, Brentford and Norwich City are also keen on the 23-year-old player.

Coventry will surely be determined to keep hold of their star man but if a substantial offer is made then it means that the Sky Blues could have a tough call to make.