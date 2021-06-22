It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Charlton Athletic players leave in the next month or two

Charlton Athletic are facing a crucial period over the next few weeks as they aim to ramp up their transfer business with Nigel Adkins keen to enhance his options.

Adkins has already spoken to London News Online about the frustrations that the Addicks have had to endure so far in the transfer market this summer. He was thought to be keen to bring in players much sooner than they been able to do.

However, he did stress that Charlton have now re-adjusted their plans and will be more patient over their recruitment.

So far, Charlton have only managed to bring in Jayden Stockley on a permanent deal, while they have seen the likes of Deji Oshilaja, Darren Pratley and Andrew Shinnie leave the club as well as others.

There are also one or two more players around the Valley that are facing uncertain futures this summer, with Chuks Aneke an obvious example with him having a major decision to make over where he wants to be playing next term.

With that in mind, here we take a look at TWO Charlton players who might head for the exit door before the window closes…

Ben Amos

One player who you would not be surprised to see leave the club permanently this summer is goalkeeper Ben Amos.

The experienced stopper’s deal with the club is set to expire, although they revealed in their retained list that they are keen to ensure he signs a new contract and remains at the Valley for next season.

According to the latest reports, Amos remains in contract talks with Charlton and therefore there is still a chance that Adkins will be able to keep hold of the goalkeeper and prevent him from leaving the Addicks on a free transfer.

However, Amos is now reportedly attracting the attention of League One rivals Ipswich Town, with it being believed that the Tractor Boys are weighing up whether or not to come in with an offer for the 31-year-old. That comes with Paul Cook’s side having allowed David Cornell to leave Portman Road.

Given the interest from Ipswich, it would not be a surprise if Charlton had to suffer the disappointment of missing out on keeping Amos at the club this summer. Losing him would be a major blow for Adkins who would have to then go about finding a replacement.

Josh Davison

It would also not be a surprise to see Charlton’s young forward Josh Davison depart the Valley this summer on another loan deal. That could happen is Adkins views that he is not going to be able to force his way into his starting line-up next term.

This summer is the first chance that Adkins will have to assess Davison’s qualities with him having been sent out on two loan spells last season. The first of those took him to National League Woking and he enjoyed a decent spell there managing to score five goals in 14 games in all competitions.

The 21-year-old was then sent out on loan by Charlton again in the winter window and this time he remained in the Football League with League Two Forest Green Rovers. He managed to weigh in with three goals in his 22 appearances for them, although made just 11 starts.

Davison will need regular game time next season if he is going to be able to continue his development, and it might be hard for him to do that with the Addicks in League One. Therefore, he might well benefit from another loan move away from the Valley.