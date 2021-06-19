It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Cardiff City players leave in the next month or two

Cardiff City will need to start ramping up their preparations in the transfer market ahead of next season as they aim to challenge for promotion under Mick McCarthy.

The Bluebirds have so far managed to confirm just one new arrival to their squad in the shape of former Luton Town forward James Collins. However, Cardiff have been linked with a couple of other players that would be positive additions to the squad if they do manage to come off within the next few weeks or so.

It is vital that the Bluebirds get their business sorted out as early as possible so that they can start to work with McCarthy in pre-season and develop the best way of playing and starting line-up that he will available to him.

There are also one or two players at Cardiff whose long-term futures will need to be addressed over the course of the next month or so. The Bluebirds will want a united squad heading into the campaign so they will be eager to ensure that any players with uncertain futures are either kept hold of or allowed to leave as soon as possible.

With that in mind, here we take a look at TWO Cardiff players who it would be no surprise to see depart the club before the summer window shuts…

Gavin Whyte

One player that it has already been reported by Wales Online could be set for a departure from the Bluebirds this summer is forward Gavin Whyte.

It is believed that Cardiff’s hierarchy are looking to get a few players off their wage bill over the next month or so as they aim to ease the financial pressures that are on the club at the moment.

Whyte was allowed to leave Cardiff in the winter window and make the move to League One Hull City, and he managed to make 20 appearances in total for the Tigers and scored four goals in the process to help the Tigers wrap up the third tier title.

It does seem unlikely that Whyte will be able to establish himself as a firm part of McCarthy’s starting line-up in the Championship next season and as a result, the Northern Ireland international could well look to move on to get more game time.

Hull might be one side that look to sign him given he played a key part in helping them earn promotion to the Championship.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Tigers will come in with an offer for the attacker. It would not be a surprise though to see him make a move somewhere in the next month or so.

Cardiff City quiz: One question about every player in the Bluebirds’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 23 How many penalties did Dillon Phillips save in the 4-0 home victory over Preston last season? 1 2 3

Robert Glatzel

A player that looks almost certain to be leaving the club this summer is forward Robert Glatzel and the main issue at hand really here is the amount of money that they are able to recoup for the 27-year-old.

That comes with McCarthy having already revealed that the forward is not a player that is in his plans for next season and not someone he feels is suited to the direction he is trying to take the Bluebirds in.

Glatzel was sent out on loan to German side Mainz 05 in the winter window and he managed to make 13 appearances for them in the Bundesliga and scored two goals in the process.

Whilst that is not an outstanding output it did show that he could be a decent option for a club perhaps in Germany to take a look at signing this summer.

A permanent exit in the next month or so will be perfect for Glatzel as it will allow him the chance to move somewhere he is going to feel like a more valued member of the squad. While it could also enable McCarthy to add further to his attacking options after he has already brought in Collins.