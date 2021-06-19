It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Bristol City players leave in the next month or two

Nigel Pearson is hoping for a big summer with Bristol City.

It’s going to be his first pre-season in charge of the Robins and so it’s likely that we could see a number of changes in personnel before the new campaign gets underway.

The Robins will be hoping to make a number of new signings, but if that’s to happen, then some players will surely need to leave in order to make room for them.

Several players have already been allowed to leave Ashton Gate, while more could follow them out of the exit door in the coming months.

So who could be set to leave Bristol City to make room for new arrivals?

Here are two players that could be on their way out.

21 things every Bristol City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were Bristol City formed? 1891 1892 1893 1894

Joe Williams

The midfielder has endured a disastrous first season with Bristol City.

Williams has made just one Championship appearance for the Robins after a thigh injury has kept him out of action for the bulk of the campaign so far.

A report from The Athletic claimed that the 24-year-old was unhappy with how City had managed his injury recovery, and if that’s the case, he may well look to move on this summer.

Antoine Semenyo

A player who Nigel Pearson surely won’t want to lose.

Semenyo enjoyed a decent campaign after making 46 appearances for Bristol City last term, leading to reported interest from Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Brighton, Southampton, West Ham, Sheffield United, Norwich and Watford.

If any of those clubs to firm up their interest it could be hard for the Robins to keep hold of their starlet, meaning that they may face the prospect of starting the new season without the 21-year-old.