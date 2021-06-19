It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Bournemouth players leave in the next month or two

Bournemouth are set for an interesting summer ahead, as they look to plan ahead for the 2021/22 league campaign.

The Cherries missed out on promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking whilst under the management of Jonathan Woodgate, as they were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

Scott Parker has been linked with taking charge of Bournemouth this summer, although it remains to be seen as to when that potential move could take place.

If that was to happen, then it’s likely we could see some players depart the club, as he looks to build a squad capable of winning promotion back into the top flight.

We take a look at TWO Bournemouth players that we wouldn’t be surprised to see depart the Vitality Stadium in the next month or two.

Arnaut Danjuma

Danjuma caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for AFC Bournemouth in the 2020/21 season, and he certainly played his part in their push for promotion.

The winger made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries, and chipped in with 17 goals and eight assists for them, as they narrowly missed out on a return to the Premier League.

It appears as though those strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with West Ham United and Southampton being just some of the clubs keen on striking a deal with the 24-year-old ahead of the new season.

The prospect of playing Premier League football will be tempting for any player outside the top flight, and it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see him depart this summer, as he’s shown that he deserves a move to a higher level in the near future.

Jaidon Anthony

The Bournemouth youngster made five appearances in total for the Cherries’ first-team, although all of those were outings as a substitute.

Anthony certainly didn’t look out of place in his showings for Bournemouth, and will be hoping that he’s given an opportunity to impress even more this term.

But Bournemouth already have strong options available to them in a similar position at this moment time, and it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see him sent out on loan for this year’s campaign.

A loan move to find regular minutes in senior football could prove to be the ideal move for all parties involved, as it could see him come back a stronger player, and one that is capable of challenging for a regular spot in the starting XI in future seasons.