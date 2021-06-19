It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Blackpool players leave in the next month or two

It has already been something of a busy start to the summer transfer window for Blackpool.

Following their promotion from League One to the Championship at the end of last season, the Seasiders have already completed three new signings, with right-back Reece James, goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and striker Shane Lavery all making the move to Bloomfield Road.

However, it is also likely that we will see some departures from Blackpool between now and the close of the window at the end of August, as clubs look to get their business done for the new season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Blackpool players who we could see leave the club in the next month or so.

Jordan Thorniley

Things haven’t quite got going for Jordan Thorniley since he made the move from Sheffield Wednesday to Blackpool on the opening day of the 2020 January transfer window.

The centre back has struggled for opportunities since arriving at Bloomfield Road, starting just 19 league games in a year-and-a-half with the club, and he may struggle for chances even more now the club are making the step up to the Championship.

As a result, with Thorniley now entering the final year of his contract with Blackpool – meaning this could be their final chance to receive a fee for him – it could make sense for the Seasiders to try and move the 24-year-old on this summer.

Jerry Yates

Having scored 23 goals to help fire Blackpool to promotion last season, the Seasiders are not going to want to lose Jerry Yates this summer.

However, interest is not surprisingly growing in the 24-year-old, with Blackpool’s Championship rivals for the coming campaign, Blackburn, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and West Brom all credited with an interest in the striker.

Understandably, Blackpool will not want to lose Yates cheaply, with reports suggesting they will demand a fee of £5million for the striker.

However, if a club such as Blackburn receive the fee they want for their own top scorer Adam Armstrong – who will need replacing if he leaves amid links with the Premier League – then there are sides who could afford the Tangerines’ valuation of the 24-year-old.