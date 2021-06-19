It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Blackburn Rovers players leave in the next month or two

Up until now, this has been a quiet start to the summer transfer window for Blackburn Rovers.

Although the club have secured the contract for several of their young players, including first-team members Scott Wharton and Joe Rankin-Costello, we have yet to see a single bit of business done by the club in terms of players signings or sales.

But with plenty of time left before the market closes at the end of August, it seems inevitable that that will change sooner or later.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players who we could see make their departures from Ewood Park over the course of the next few months.

Adam Armstrong

It seems that the future of Adam Armstrong is going to be one of the biggest storylines of the summer from a Blackburn perspective.

Having scored a remarkable 28 goals in 40 league appearances last season, it is no surprise to see a number of Premier League clubs linked with the 24-year-old, although Rovers have so far seemingly stood firm with their demands over the striker.

But with Armstrong entering the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, Rovers will surely not want to lose him for nothing next summer, particularly when receiving a fee for him could be crucial to their chances of doing business this summer, meaning it would be a surprise if there was not to be some sort of movement with regards to the striker’s future at some point in the coming weeks.

Louie Annesley

One player who it seems is already being lined up for a loan move away from Ewood Park this summer, is Louie Annesley.

The Gibraltarian international has impressed for Rovers at Under 23s level in recent years, although he has yet to make his senior debut for the club, meaning a temporary move elsewhere next season could be beneficial for the 21-year-old, to get him used to the demands of senior football.

Indeed, speaking after agreeing a new contract at Ewood Park until the summer of 2023 earlier this week, Annesley admitted he feels a loan move next season could be useful for him, suggesting a temporary move elsewhere for the versatile defender could already be in the pipeline.