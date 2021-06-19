It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Birmingham City players leave in the next month or two

Birmingham City are set for an interesting couple of months ahead, as they prepare for the upcoming 2021/22 league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

The Blues finished this year’s campaign 18th in the Championship table, after showing much-needed improvement towards the end of the 2020/21 season, whilst under the management of Lee Bowyer.

They had previously been in serious danger of being relegated into the third tier of English football, but picked up results in the second half of the campaign.

They’ll be turning their attentions to the new season, where the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side challenging for a top-half finish.

It seems likely that there will be new arrivals over the summer, and that could result in some players heading for the exit door at St. Andrew’s.

We take a look at TWO Birmingham City players who it’d be no surprise to see leave the club in the next month or two.

Steve Seddon

Seddon has made 12 appearances in total for Birmingham City’s first-team, but has been given much of an opportunity in the last couple of seasons.

The left-back spent last year’s campaign on loan with League One side AFC Wimbledon, in what was his second spell with the club.

Seddon has one year remaining on his current contract with Birmingham, and the club could be tempted to move him on if he doesn’t feature in Lee Bowyer’s plans for the first-team this season.

His future could depend on whether Kristian Pedersen is to stick around at St. Andrew’s, as he is another left-back whose contract expires in the summer of 2022.

Connall Trueman

Trueman has been with Birmingham City since 2007, and is another player that is highly unlikely to be finding regular game time in the first-team this coming season.

The shot-stopper is out of contract in the summer of 2022, and is likely to be behind Neil Etheridge in the pecking order in Lee Bowyer’s side in the 2021/22 campaign.

At the age of 25, he’ll surely be looking to find regular minutes at the earliest of opportunities, as he’s been out on loan to a number of clubs in recent years.