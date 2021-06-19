It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Barnsley players leave in the next month or two

Barnsley are facing a vitally important summer period where the Tykes will be needing to get their recruitment spot on if they are to repeat their success of reaching the play-offs.

Matters have been made more complicated by reports that have suggested that Valerien Ismael is now West Brom’s main candidate to take over from Sam Allardyce this summer.

That suggests that there might be a chance that the Tykes lose their manager and have to look to bring in a replacement ahead of next term which would be a huge decision for them to have to make.

As well as Ismael’s potential future, there is also uncertainty over the future of a couple of players in Barnsley’s squad at the moment. The Tykes must make the right decisions over what happens with these players in the transfer window.

With Barnsley needing to sort out the futures of one or two players as well as Ismael, here we take a look at TWO players that it would be no surprise to see exit Oakwell in the next month or so…

Elliot Simões

One player at Barnsley that the Tykes might decide to allow to leave the club this summer is winger Elliot Simões, who was allowed to leave Oakwell on loan in the January transfer window and he made the switch to League One Doncaster Rovers. The 21-year-old managed to just right appearances in the third tier in which he failed to score or provide a single assist.

Simões saw his game time limited at Doncaster Rovers because of EFL rules over the amount of loan players a side can have in their matchday squad. That means he did not manage to make as much of an impression during his loan spell as he would have been hoping for.

The winger was able to make just four Championship starts and eight appearances in total in the first half of last term in the league for the Tykes. That came after he enjoyed a better first campaign with the Tykes in 2019/20 scoring twice in 17 league appearances.

He signed a new deal with the club in March 2020 that leaves him contracted to Barnsley until 2023, but it would not be a surprise to see the club sanction another loan move for him this summer or maybe even a permanent one if that option opens up.

23 questions about Barnsley’s summer signings from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 23 Which Polish team did Barnsley sign Michal Helik from? LKS Lodz Cracovia Wisla Krakow Lech Poznan

Clarke Odour

Another player at Barnsley that could head for the exit door as either a loan or a permanent deal this summer is defender Clarke Odour.

The 21-year-old found first-team game time very hard to come by in the Championship last term and he was a victim of the excellent form of players like Callum Styles and Callum Brittain in the wing-back roles.

In total, Odour could manage just five starts in the league last term and just 11 appearances in all at an average of 50 minutes per appearance. He also did not feature for the Tykes in any of their league matches following his start in the 2-0 defeat away at Swansea City in December.

Odour will need to get more game time next season if he is going to be able to continue his development and fulfil his potential. If Ismael does leave then his situation might be a little more complicated with a new manager potentially seeing him as more part of his plans. However, short of that, it would not be a surprise to see him depart Oakwell in the next month or so.