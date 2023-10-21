Highlights Charlton Athletic has made a strong comeback after a poor start to the season, with new manager Michael Appleton leading the team to back-to-back wins.

Alfie May has been a standout player for Charlton, scoring two braces and becoming their top goalscorer.

Corey Blackett-Taylor has been attracting attention from Championship clubs Hull City and Swansea City, but he should consider staying at Charlton and focusing on their promotion push.

Charlton Athletic continue a steady push up League One after a derisory start to the campaign.

The Addicks suffered a run of four straight league defeats following their opening weekend win over Leyton Orient, a damning blow to their preseason aspirations.

Nevertheless, the long road ahead has and will continue to throw up plenty of twist and turns as the winter months approach, with new boss Michael Appleton guiding his side to resounding wins over Wycombe Wanderers and Exeter City, instilling some much-needed confidence and belief back into the campaign.

Ultimately, a wealth of summer arrivals have had mixed initial success since arriving at the Valley with new frontman, Alfie May, a clear standout, topping the club goalscoring charts with two braces already to his name against Fleetwood Town and Exeter.

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Isted Luton Town Permanent Lloyd Jones Cambridge United Permanent Tennai Watson MK Dons Permanent Tayo Edun Blackburn Rovers Permanent Alfie May Cheltenham Town Permanent Terry Taylor Burton Albion Permanent Chem Campbell Wolves Loan Slobodan Tedic Man City Loan Panutche Camara Ipswich Town Loan James Abankwah Udinese Loan Louie Watson Luton Town Loan

However, it is a certain winger who has been grabbing the headlines in recent weeks with recent developments suggesting a Championship move could be on the horizon.

Corey Blackett-Taylor, according to Darren Witcoop, has been scouted by Hull City and Swansea City over recent weeks, with his impressive catalogue of performances certainly not going unnoticed.

How has Corey Blackett-Taylor performed this season?

Heading into his third campaign in South London, there has certainly been a rise in Blackett-Taylor's productivity in front of goal in the last year or so, boasting his best return last campaign with eight goals and three assists in 29 League One appearances as Charlton recorded a tenth place finish.

Assisting the winner in the 1-0 victory over the O's back in August, the 26-year-old has been a serious, consistent force in front of goal with a range of finishes coinciding with the side's upturn in form.

Getting off the mark with a late spot-kick to rescue a point away to Stevenage, the former Aston Villa man doubled his tally the following weekend with a driving run from the far side, cutting into the area before blasting into the bottom-right corner to seal the deal against Wycombe in added time.

Scrambling home the opener against Exeter, he saved the best of the lot against Blackpool prior to the international break, curling an audacious effort into the top-right corner from the edge of the area to complete a late three-minute double from the Addicks to come from two-behind, stunning the Tangerines.

The dazzling performer is oozing class and confidence every time he plays with the ability to create a moment of magic out of nothing and be the hero in Charlton's time of need instrumental to any play-off hopes going forward.

What should Blackett-Taylor do in January?

While Championship interest is an exciting yet deserved proposition, Blackett-Taylor may want to evaluate his options over the coming months.

The 26-year-old is enjoying arguably his best season to date and would likely benefit from maintaining such form in the third tier in hopes of leading a play-off push for the Addicks and secure promotion back to the Championship for the first time since 2020.

Looking at the potential suitors, if he is to play in his current position as the left-sided forward elsewhere, Hull will be a difficult side to break into with marquee signing Jaden Philogene the go-to man on either flank with Regan Slater and Adama Traoré also dependable options.

Swansea, meanwhile, would see Jamal Lowe and Jamie Paterson stand in his way, the latter utilised more as a wideman in a midfield five, with Josh Ginnelly's long-term absence a significant blow to Michael Duff's plans.

A move to South Wales, therefore, presents a more likely opportunity to stake his claim in the second tier, however, the forward could benefit from holding fire on a January move and focus on the task at hand.

Blackett-Taylor's contract is set to expire in the summer, meaning if he continues this level of performances, the world is his oyster with a host of more clubs set to come his way. Emphasis, meanwhile, should be placed on consistency for the here and now in order to aid Charlton's objectives while the rumour mill continues to tick away in the background.