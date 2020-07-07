‘It’d be an exciting appointment’ – Swansea City man on Bristol City’s radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to reports from TEAMtalk, Swansea City boss Steve Cooper on Bristol City’s radar as the club look to find a replacement for Lee Johnson.

City parted company with Johnson on Saturday evening after seeing their hopes of a top-six finish diminish, and the Robins will now be looking to appoint his successor.

TEAMtalk have claimed that Slavisa Jokanovic, Aitor Karanka and Tony Pulis are among those on the club’s radar, with Cooper also emerging as a potential candidate.

The 40-year-old has guided Swansea to eighth in the Championship table, with the Swans still hoping to break into the top-six between now and the end of the season in his first season in charge.

Here, the FLW team discuss the potential appointment of Cooper at Ashton Gate…

George Dagless

He could be.

Personally, I think the Robins need a tried and tested manager that can get them into the Premier League – that’s the one thing Lee Johnson lacked; having that knowhow.

Similarly, Cooper has never done it either and though I think he’s done a good job at Swansea, I just think the Robins should look at a different kind of manager – he is largely similar to Johnson in many respects.

A Chris Hughton type figure is the way to go.

Sam Rourke

It’d be an exciting appointment, but I can’t see Swansea departing with their top man easily.

Cooper has enjoyed a strong first season in charge of Swansea with them in the mix to finish in the play-off spots in the Championship.

The former England under-17 boss has got the Swans playing some really attractive, attacking football with the 40-year-old not afraid to utilise youngsters and give them a chance in the first-team.

Cooper has utilised the likes of Rhian Brewster, Conor Gallagher and Joe Rodon considerably this season, and has given them all a platform to exhibit their qualities on a frequent basis.

In some respects, Cooper is in a similar mould to Lee Johnson, with the manager keen to innovate and utilise youth, you do wonder if they want to appoint someone who is in such a similar mould to the man they have just axed?

I still think Chris Hughton should be the number one choice here.

Jacob Potter

This would be an excellent appointment.

I had my doubts as to whether Cooper would be a good enough manager to take Swansea City forward, but he’s certainly proven me wrong, which is pleasing to see.

But I just can’t see him being willing to step away from the managerial post at the Liberty Stadium anytime soon, especially when the Swans are in a stronger position to win promotion into the Premier League than Bristol City are.

I think Bristol City will be wasting their time targeting a move for the Swansea boss, and I’d be throwing all my eggs into one basket with Chris Hughton.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss is a manager that has experience and proven success in the Championship, and will surely be top of their list at the moment.