‘It’d be a real coup for that level’ – Bolton eyeing up move for midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers are said to be weighing up a “surprise” move for Charlie Adam, as per journalist Alan Nixon.

Adam is on the lookout for a new club after departing Reading upon the expiry of his contract, with Bolton considering a move for the Scotsman on a free transfer.

Ian Evatt knows the midfielder well from his time at Blackpool, and could be set to reunite with his former teammate having already made 14 new signings this summer.

Adam played 21 times in the Championship for Reading in 2019/20, and the 34-year-old may feel that he still has more to offer ahead of a potential switch to League Two with Bolton.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential signing…

Sam Rourke

It’d be a real coup for that level.

Adam is certainly not the player he once was but he’s definitely got another season of first-team football in him, and he’d be a real statement signing for a League Two club.

I saw Adam several times in a Reading shirt in the 2019/20 season, and whilst his mobility isn’t the best, he’s incredibly adept at passing the football and is equally as dangerous from set-piece situations.

Adam’s a player that could provide that element of magic for Ian Evatt’s side as they aim to secure an immediate promotion back to League One.

I guess my only doubt with this potential deal is Adam’s willingness to drop down two levels to play League Two football, but if he’s up for the challenge, it’d be a cracking addition.

His experience would be invaluable both on and off the pitch.

George Dagless

Could be a good signing.

He’ll still feel he has plenty to offer, perhaps even higher up than League Two, so if Bolton can get him they have done well.

He’ll obviously know Ian Evatt from when they played together at Blackpool and that could see this one over the line, and I think Bolton fans would be impressed they’ve managed to get someone with his quality in if they do it.

QUIZ: Did these 12 ex-Bolton Wanderers players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 24 Mark Beevers? Yes No

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one but if the deal is right and he’s in the right sort of shape, I think it could be a fantastic move.

There is no questioning Adam’s quality in possession in the ball and particularly his distribution but at 34, the main concern is going to be his fitness and work off the ball.

If he’s in the right shape and can show he can contribute in that part of the game he would be a phenomenal signing in my eyes.

Evatt knows him from their time playing together and having someone with the experience and quality of Adam would be a massive boost for Bolton as they prepare for life in League Two.

Obviously, the deal would have to be good value as well. The Trotters are rebuilding at the moment and can afford to splash all of their budget on this, particularly with the salary cap.