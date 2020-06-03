‘It’d be a great signing’ – Sheffield Wednesday interested in transfer for Championship star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have been credited with an interest in Charlton Athletic’s wantaway striker Lyle Taylor, as per the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old has refused to play the rest of the season out with the Addicks, as he seeks a summer move away from the Valley.

The Owls are among a plethora of teams keen on the 11-goal striker, but is he needed at Hillsborough? Would he be a good addition for Garry Monk’s men?

The team here at Football League World have their say….

Alfie Burns

This would be an excellent signing for Wednesday and, in my opinion, is the place to start Garry Monk’s rebuild.

Lyle Taylor scores goals wherever he has played and you’ve got to imagine that would be the case were he to make the move to South Yorkshire.

Of course, he isn’t a youngster, but he’s got enough years on his side to make a further impact in the Championship.

Maybe, just maybe, this would even cushion the blow of potentially losing Steven Fletcher.

His departure would heighten the need for striking reinforcements, but Taylor would more than fill his boots.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing for Wednesday, if they can get it done.

They have been very heavily reliant on Steven Fletcher for their goals this season and have struggled when he has not been available.

The Scotsman is yet to sign a contract extension but keeping him and signing Taylor would represent some excellent business.

The Charlton striker may have been hampered by injuries this term but he has proven his quality at Championship level and would definitely improve Garry Monk’s options.

George Dagless

It’d be a great signing.

Taylor is absolutely capable of scoring goals at the sharp end of the Championship and that is where Sheffield Wednesday want to be.

If they lose Steven Fletcher in the summer, and there appears a considerable chance of that happening, they will need a new, proven number 9 that can get them goals.

With their financial situation in mind, they need a bargain forward and, on a free, Taylor ticks that box and several others besides.