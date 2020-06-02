‘It’d be a bit of a gamble’ – Celtic touted for Championship striker transfer: The verdict

Charlie Adam has tipped Celtic to make a move for Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor when his contract expires this summer, after speaking on TalkSport.

The 30-year-old has revealed he is not set to play for the Addicks again this season, as a host of clubs line up to sign the striker on a free transfer for next season.

Speaking to Tuesday’s talkSPORT Breakfast, Charlie Adam said: “We played Charlton earlier in the season and I never knew who Lyle Taylor was.

“He played against us that day and he tore us apart. I was like, ‘this kid is good’, and I never realised he’s 30!

“He’s a good player and it wouldn’t surprise me, just throwing it out there, if Rangers or Celtic try and take him because he’s out of contract.

“He’ll have a few options in the Championship too, and maybe a Premier League club would even take him because of his goalscoring record over the last few years.

“He’s in a good position, and that’s what his agent will be saying to him.”

So, with Adam’s words in mind, do you think Celtic should move for him? Would he be a good signing for Neil Lennon’s side?

The team here at Football League World offer their thoughts….

Jacob Potter

I don’t think he’d be good enough for Celtic.

Taylor has impressed me in the Championship this season with Charlton Athletic, but a move to Celtic Park surely wouldn’t be a wise move.

He’s not going to be forcing Odsonne Edouard out of the starting XI anytime soon, as he’s a much better option to have for Neil Lennon.

Taylor would be used on a rotational basis at best with Celtic, and it would be a bizarre move if he was to move to the Scottish giants at that stage of his career.

He’s 30-years-old, and could still do a job for a number of clubs in the Championship, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s refusing to play for Charlton for the remainder of this season, as he won’t want to risk an injury heading towards the expiration of his current deal at The Valley.

George Dagless

It’d be a bit of a gamble for the Hoops, being honest.

I like Taylor and think he is a striker capable of performing at the sharp end of the Championship and he has experience of football in Scotland.

Certainly, I think in your standard SPFL match he’d be a hit for the Hoops but, is he the extra level they need for impact in Europe?

I think he’d be a good squad player and on a free it’s worth a roll of the dice, probably, but they’ll need another proven forward for European competition, especially if Odsonne Edouard leaves the club.

Ned Holmes

I like this move a lot and I think it’s one that could work for both the player and the club.

Clearly, Taylor wants out of Charlton and at 30, a move to Celtic would be huge for his career.

The striker may never have played above Championship level but he has risen to every challenge that has been put in front of him in recent years.

He has fired in goals for Lee Bowyer’s side in his time at the club and could thrive with the sort of service Celtic may be able to offer him.

It’s worth a go on a free, surely!