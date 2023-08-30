Stoke City have had somewhat of a summer splurge this year in a bid to improve their squad to the point where they become promotion contenders in the Championship, but their start to the 2023-24 season has been indifferent.

Alex Neil's side have won twice - both on home soil - but have also been defeated twice as well in away matches, showing that there are perhaps some teething issues with the amount of fresh faces the Scotsman has brought into the fold at the Staffordshire outfit.

City are expected to be active in the final few days of the transfer window when it comes to signing new players, but surprise interest has emerged in one of last year's new recruits.

Josh Laurent joined on a free transfer from Reading in 2022 and was a regular in midfield when fit, featuring 36 times in all competitions for Stoke and scoring five times.

And even though he's started all four Championship fixtures this season already, could he be on the way out of City in the final couple of days of the window?

What is the latest on Josh Laurent's Stoke City future?

Despite being named the new club captain by Alex Neil ahead of the 2023-24 season, there is still seemingly a chance that Laurent could depart the Bet365 Stadium this summer.

And in a surprise twist, Serie A outfit Frosinone appear to be interested in the services of the 28-year-old.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Frosinone - who finished 16th in Serie A last year - have offered to loan Laurent in for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign and in that time, they would hold the option to sign the engine room operator for €4 million (£3.4 million).

Laurent still has just under two years remaining at Stoke on the contract he signed last summer when joining from Reading, and considering in all four of City's Championship matches so far this season, as well as scoring twice in the EFL Cup against Rotherham on Tuesday night, it would be a shock if the Potters were to accept the proposal from the Italian club.

Should Stoke let Josh Laurent go to Frosinone?

If Frosinone are only prepared to loan Laurent in with an option to buy, then Stoke should give them their marching orders.

However, with Romano claiming that the two clubs are remaining in discussions over the services of Laurent, then a deal could potentially be thrashed out before the transfer deadline on Friday.

On paper, it would seem like a strange departure considering not too long ago he was named as the club's new captain by Neil, but he was hooked at half-time against Millwall this past weekend and there is of course new options with Wouter Burger and Daniel Johnson in the engine room.

It would still leave Stoke with little depth should Laurent depart, and if he is going to leave then there has to be a guaranteed fee attached to it, whether it's an obligation to buy next year or a straight-up permanent deal this week.