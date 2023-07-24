Highlights Lecce are interested in signing Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Gelhardt had a loan spell at Sunderland last season where he made a good impression, contributing three goals and three assists.

While Gelhardt could benefit from a move to Serie A, Leeds may want to keep him until they have a clearer picture of their squad for the upcoming season.

Italian side Lecce are eyeing a potential move for Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt.

According to Calcio Lecce, the Serie A side are interested in signing the 21-year-old this summer.

Relegation from the Premier League has raised uncertainty around several first team members of the Leeds squad.

Daniel Farke has been appointed with the task of bringing the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

But he may have to do so without Gelhardt, who is attracting transfer interest following his loan spell at Sunderland last year.

What is the latest surrounding Joe Gelhardt’s Leeds United future?

There are a number of clubs circling around the future of the striker, with Lecce the latest to emerge as a potential destination this transfer window.

The Serie A outfit finished 16th in the table in the previous campaign, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Gabriel Strefezza was the team’s top scorer last season, bagging eight goals in the Italian top flight.

The team’s lack of attacking options up front has seen them turn their attention to the Leeds forward, who could yet be available this summer.

It remains to be seen what decision will be made by Leeds regarding the future of Gelhardt.

The striker fell down the pecking order at Elland Road last season, but may be afforded an opportunity to prove himself in Farke’s side during the remaining weeks of the window before a decision is made over his future.

How did Joe Gelhardt fare last season?

The forward made 15 appearances in the Premier League last season, which included just one start, before going out on loan to Sunderland in the January window.

Gelhardt contributed two assists in the top flight before making the switch to Wearside.

The 21-year-old earned more consistent game time as part of Tony Mowbray’s squad, appearing 18 times in the Championship.

He helped the Black Cats secure a top six finish, scoring three and assisting three as the team finished sixth in the table.

He has since returned to Elland Road having made a good impression during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds will be aiming to compete for a top six finish of their own this season as they look for a swift return to the Premier League.

Farke’s side get their campaign underway on 6 August with a clash against Cardiff City.

Would Joe Gelhardt be a good signing for Lecce?

Lecce did well to remain in the top flight in their first season back since 2020, earning a 16th place finish.

The team will need some reinforcement in attack this summer in order to maintain their competitiveness, with a lack of goals an issue in the squad.

Gelhardt’s record in front of goal isn’t the most impressive, but he is still developing his game and could potentially benefit from a move to Serie A.

It would be an exciting new direction for him to take in his career if he was willing to move abroad.

However, Leeds may want to hold onto him for now until the shape of their squad is clearer given the uncertainty around some of their other attacking options.