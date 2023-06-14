Roma are keen on striking a fresh transfer agreement with Leeds United for defender Diego Llorente, according to Corriere dello Sport.

It is understood that while Roma are unwilling to trigger the €18m (£15.4m) buy clause included as part of the loan agreement reached with Leeds earlier this year for the defender, they are keen on signing the Spaniard on another temporary deal.

Llorente is set to officially link up again with Leeds when his deal at Roma reaches a crescendo at the end of June.

How did Diego Llorente fare during his time at Roma?

After being limited to just eight Premier League appearances during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, Llorente joined Roma earlier this year.

The defender made his debut for Jose Mourinho's side in their meeting with Empoli in February.

Llorente went on to represent Roma on eight further occasions in Serie A, with his final appearance at this level occurring during the club's 2-1 victory over Spezia earlier this month.

I Giallorossi also deployed the 29-year-old on three occasions in the Europa League.

Llorente was brought on as a substitute in the final of this competition, which Roma lost to Sevilla on penalties.

While featuring for Roma in Italy's top-flight division, Llorente made 1.1 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 2.1 clearances per fixture as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.58.

In the absence of Llorente, Leeds were unable to retain their Premier League status as they ended the term five points adrift of safety.

The Whites are currently on the lookout for a new manager as they start to prepare for a return to the Championship.

Should Leeds sanction another loan move for Diego Llorente amid interest from Roma?

Sanctioning a loan move for Llorente to Roma may turn out to be a wise call by Leeds if they are not willing to utilise the defender in the Championship next season.

Llorente's contract at Elland Road is set to run until 2026, and thus there is no rush for the club to sell him.

By featuring week-in, week-out in Seria A, Llorente's value will naturally increase ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Leeds could then demand a bigger fee next year for the defender.

Regardless of the decision that the club are set to make on Llorente in the coming months, they will be desperate to make a positive start to the 2023/24 season, which is set to get underway in August.