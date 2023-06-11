Italian outfit Salernitana are lining up a potential swoop for Swansea City forward Joel Piroe, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Salernitana are considering making a £10m offer for the Dutchman.

The two sides are said to have held talks over Piroe, who has recently been linked with a move to the Premier League.

During his time with the Swans, the 23-year-old has established himself as the club's talisman.

After providing 28 direct goal contributions in the Championship in the 2021/22 season, Piroe once again managed to produce a host of impressive attacking displays in the most recent campaign.

As well as scoring 19 goals for Swansea at this level, the forward chipped in with two assists in 43 appearances.

Despite the fact that the Swans won seven of their last nine league fixtures, they are set for another year in the second tier as they finished the season three points adrift of the play-off places.

What has previously been said about the Premier League interest in Swansea City's Joel Piroe?

A report from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (06/06, 11:05) revealed that Piroe is currently attracting interest from two unnamed Premier League sides.

Swansea are believed to be willing to let Piroe move on to pastures new this summer if their valuation is met by a potential suitor.

What is Joel Piroe's Swansea City contract status?

As it stands, Piroe's deal with the Swans is set to run until June 2024.

Due to the forward's contract status, Swansea will be able to secure a reasonable fee for him in the upcoming window.

Will Salernitana be able to convince Piroe to leave Swansea City?

While Swansea are set to play in the Championship in the 2023/24 season, Salernitana will be able to provide Piroe with the opportunity to feature in Serie A later this year.

I Granata claimed a 15th place finish in Italy's top-flight division during the previous term.

Having demonstrated that he is capable of making a difference in the second tier, it would not be at all surprising if Piroe is tempted to make the move to Salernitana as this will give him the chance to test himself at a higher level.

While Swansea will make a considerable amount of profit if they sell Piroe for a fee of £10m to Salernitana due to the fact that they only bought him for a reported fee of €1.17m (£1m), they ought to consider waiting to see whether a Premier League side are willing to submit a bigger offer before advancing negotiations.

The influx of cash from Piroe's sale could be used to bolster the club's squad in a number of different positions ahead of the new term.