Italian outfit keen on move for Fulham man

Napoli are interested in signing midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa from Fulham, a report from Italian outlet CalcioMercato has claimed.

Anguissa joined Fulham for a club record £30million following their promotion to the Premier League in the summer of 2018, but was unable to prevent them suffering an immediate relegation to the Championship.

The midfielder then spent the subsequent campaign on loan in Spain with Villarreal, before moving back to Fulham for their return to the Premier League last season.

But with the Cottagers once again suffering an immediate relegation back to the Championship, it does seem as though Anguissa could once again be on the move this summer.

According to this latest update, Napoli are now keen on a deal for Anguissa, with the 25-year-old apparently expected to leave Fulham when the transfer market opens.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Anguissa’s current contract with Fulham, meaning they are in a decent position to negotiate any offers that come in for the Cameroon international.

Since making the move to Fulham, Anguissa has made 63 appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers, although he has yet to score for the club.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from a Fulham perspective.

Anguissa did seem to impress more for the club last season than he did during his previous campaign at Craven Cottage, which could tempt to try and keep him.

However, it may be difficult for them to do that amid interest from elsewhere, particularly if they receive a decent offer, which would help to offset the financial blow of their relegation from the Premier League, following a challenging season largely played behind closed doors.

Indeed, given Anguissa headed out on loan to La Liga the last time Fulham were relegated, you get the impression he could be reluctant to play in the Championship next season, meaning he himself could push for a move, which could tempt the club to move him on rather than keep an unhappy player in the dressing room.