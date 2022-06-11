Italian outfit join West Ham and Southampton in race for Watford man

Serie A outfit Udinese are the latest team to signal their intentions to sign Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, according to Italian publication Gazzettino – via Calcio Udinese.

Udinese – who finished 12th in the Italian top flight this past season – are owned by the Pozzo Family, just like the Hornets are, and their connection has seen players move between clubs in years gone by.

And they are said to have set their sights on the 24-year-old Nigerian international, who scored 10 times in 33 appearances for Watford in his debut Premier League campaign in 2021-22.

Following the Hertfordshire club’s relegation to the Championship though, Dennis is set to depart Vicarage Road, but not before they make a handsome profit on the £3.5 million they paid Club Brugge for his services last summer.

Watford are thought to want between £20 million and £25 million for Dennis, per The Athletic, with West Ham, Fulham and Southampton known to be interested suitors – the Hammers are believed to be willing to offer an initial £18 million fee.

They will be joined in the race by Udinese though, although it has been reported that Dennis would prefer a move to a Premier League club for the 2022-23 season.

The Verdict

Even though players have moved between Watford and Udinese before plenty of times, it looks unlikely that Dennis will head to the Italian side.

Whilst both clubs have the same ownership, which should in theory make a a deal uncomplicated, the Pozzo’s could make a lot more money by selling Dennis to another club.

Premier League interest is rife in the versatile forward, and it’s no surprise considering his form last season.

Udinese’s interest is probably a non-starter to be honest – it would be a major shock if he’s lining up in their colours at the start of the 2022-23 season.