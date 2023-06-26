Roma are interested in Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka as they look to strengthen their attack this summer.

Roma monitoring Iheanacho & Daka

With Tammy Abraham suffering a serious knee injury in the final game of the Serie A season, Roma know they will be without the England international for a good chunk of the upcoming campaign.

Therefore, new attackers were always going to be a priority for Jose Mourinho, as he looks to build a side that can compete domestically and also go far in the Europa League next season.

And, Gazzetta have claimed that the Italians have turned their attention to Iheanacho and Daka, with both potentially available following the Foxes relegation to the Championship.

Firstly, Iheanacho has been the subject of interest from clubs across Europe in the past few days, with Galatasaray and Besiktas believed to be monitoring the Nigerian international. The former Man City man is about to enter the final year of his deal at the King Power Stadium, so an exit looks on the cards.

Meanwhile, Daka, who has managed just nine league goals in 53 games since joining the club in 2021, has three years left on his contract, so Leicester would be under less pressure to sell.

The update states that discussions are expected in the coming days, but if both did leave, it would mean Jamie Vardy is the only senior striker on the books at Leicester, who are now managed by Enzo Maresca.

Leicester summer transfer plans

This is a huge summer for Leicester as they prepare for life back in the Championship, and they need to do all they can to back Maresca in the market. Yet, there are also financial decisions that need to be made by the club, and the reality is that many players will depart to balance the books over the coming weeks.

In truth, Iheanacho’s exit seems inevitable due to his contract situation, but Daka going would be more of a shock. Every player has a price though, and the prospect of moving to Roma is obviously going to appeal to the former Salzburg man. But, the Foxes must get a decent fee for him, as they spent big to bring Daka to England, and he still has time on his side to hit the heights that were expected of him.

So, this is one to monitor in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see what sort of striker Maresca wants to lead the line next season.