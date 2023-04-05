Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus are both keeping tabs on Joao Pedro's situation at Watford ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from Fichajes.

It is understood that these two sides have recently been monitoring his situation at Vicarage Road.

Newcastle United meanwhile have also been touted with a possible move for the Brazilian.

The Magpies tried to sign Pedro from Watford in the previous summer window but were unable to finalise a switch.

What is Joao Pedro's current stance on a Watford departure amid Juventus, Inter Milan interest?

A separate report from journalist Fabrizio Romano yesterday suggested that the Hornets forward is prepared to get a big move in the summer amid interest from teams in the Premier League and the Serie A.

Discussions regarding Pedro's future are set to be held in the coming months.

The 21-year-old would have been hoping to spearhead a push for promotion at Watford this season following the club's relegation to the Championship.

However, despite providing 12 direct goal contributions in 30 league appearances in the current term, the forward is likely to be playing in the second-tier again next season if he stays with the Hornets as his side have underperformed this season.

With seven games left to play, Watford are currently 11th in the league standings and are six points adrift of the play-off places.

The Hornets will be aiming to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to arch-rivals Luton Town when they host Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Will Joao Pedro leave Watford this summer?

It would not be at all surprising if Pedro moves on to pastures new this summer with Inter, Juventus and Newcastle all keeping tabs on him.

Another season in the Championship will not be too appealing for the forward who certainly possesses the talent to play at the highest level.

All three of these sides could potentially offer Pedro the chance of playing in a European competition if they end the season on a positive note.

With Pedro's contract at Vicarage Road set to run until 2028, Watford will be in no rush to sell him to a potential suitor this summer.

Therefore, Juventus, Inter or Newcastle will have to submit a big offer for the forward in order to convince the Hornets to part ways with the forward.

Watford could then use the money gained from Pedro's departure to re-invest in their team over the course of the summer.