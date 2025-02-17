Inter Milan are keen on signing Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg this summer.

According to Inter Live, Simone Inzaghi has been impressed by the 17-year-old’s season for the Black Cats and wants to bring him to San Siro.

Rigg broke into the first team squad last year, but has cemented himself as a key figure under Régis Le Bris this term.

The teenager has contributed four goals and one assist from 28 appearances in the Championship so far this campaign, with the team chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Rigg's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 17th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 30.99 Pass Completion (%) 75.50 Progressive Passes 3.88 Progressive Carries 1.50 Successful Take-ons 1.04 Touches in the Opposition Area 2.09 Progressive Passes Received 5.46

Chris Rigg transfer latest

Inter Milan are the latest club to emerge with an interest in Rigg amid speculation over his future.

It is believed that the Serie A giants are hopeful of stealing a march over English clubs, and they are preparing an offer in the region of €15 (£12.5) million.

It is understood that Inzaghi is particularly keen on the player, and has compared him to Luis Alberto, who he managed during their time together at Lazio.

Rigg’s versatility has stood out and made him a player of great interest to Inter Milan, who are looking to retain their Italian crown this year.

However, the Milan club are looking to run into competition for the player’s signature this summer, especially if Sunderland are unable to gain promotion to the Premier League.

It was reported earlier this month by Caught Offside that Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs keeping tabs on Rigg, with Sunderland hoping to earn £25 million for his signature.

Sunderland’s promotion ambition

Sunderland are fighting for promotion back to the Premier League, having been outside of the top flight since 2017.

Le Bris’ side are in the mix for a top two spot, but face competition from Burnley, Leeds United and Sheffield United.

The Black Cats have a big clash on Monday evening, where they travel to take on the Whites at Elland Road.

Sunderland will go into tonight’s 8pm kick-off seven points behind Daniel Farke’s side.

Inter Milan switch would be exciting for Rigg

Moving to Italy would be an exciting next step for Rigg, and could allow him to develop while staying somewhat out of the spotlight.

The likes of Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Ademola Lookman have all had great success by going to Italy and playing for top sides.

Rigg should be prioritising game time with his next step, and that might mean staying with Sunderland as his safest option.

But if Inzaghis is this interested in him, then this could be his best opportunity to play at the highest level on a regular basis in the short-term.