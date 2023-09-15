After their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United are having to acclimatise to the Championship after a few years away - and their opening five results have showed it is going to be no brisk walk in the park.

The Whites have managed to pick up just six points from their first five matches, with multiple player disputes rocking new head coach Daniel Farke last month, who was juggling that and the need to sign multiple new players.

United eventually did get their incoming business done with nine signings overall, with a mixture of permanent and loan deals done and big money spent on the likes of Joel Piroe and Ethan Ampadu.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Even with the summer window just closing though, there is interest in one particular Leeds player for the upcoming January market, which opens in three-and-a-half months time.

Wilfried Gnonto certainly had an interesting August at Leeds, having refused to play in the EFL Cup against Shrewsbury Town and in the league contest with Birmingham City.

Gnonto eventually apologised to Farke though and after clubs failed to offer what Leeds wanted, the 19-year-old is now back in the German's plans for the season.

Two clubs from Gnonto's home nation are plotting moves though when January comes around, with Napoli Calcio Live reporting that both Fiorentina and Sassuolo of Serie A are both incredibly interested in landing the forward.

However, it is claimed that it would be more likely that a loan deal for the teenager would be preferred as the funds for a permanent move for Gnonto would be significant.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's current situation at Leeds?

As it has been well publicised, Gnonto is under contract at Leeds for the long-term, having signed a five-year deal back in the summer of 2022 until 2027, meaning he has just under four years remaining.

And despite his refusal to play in multiple matches for United in August, Gnonto is now back in the fold under Daniel Farke and looks to be re-focused and re-energised ahead of the rest of the season.

There is always a chance that Gnonto could extend his stay at Elland Road as well despite his actions last month, with Football Insider revealing that the club hierarchy are set to open contract talks in the near future to try and tempt the pint-sized Italian to commit his future.

What should Leeds do with Wilfried Gnonto in January?

Should Leeds not be firing on all cylinders for the first half of the campaign and they are not in the automatic promotion mix by January, then there is a chance that Gnonte could become unhappy and unsettled.

There's no reason why the Whites shouldn't be battling for the top two by that time such is the squad that Farke has built, but the Championship sometimes cares not for reputations and money spent.

And even if they aren't, then there is absolutely no way that Leeds should even consider a loan exit for Gnonto come the January window.

If an exit does materialise then Leeds should be cashing in permanently for a high figure, but letting the Italy international leave temporarily would not make much sense whatsoever - he needs to be kept around as he could be a fantastic asset in the Championship.