Following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League, it has become commonplace for their players to be linked with moves away this summer.

Whilst a lot of the transfer news has focused around the likes of Tyler Adams, Diego Llorente, and Patrick Bamford, to name a few, another new name has been linked with a move away this weekend.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Indeed, reports in Italy suggest that Whites full-back Rasmus Kristensen could seen be on his way out of Elland Road.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, AS Roma are pushing hard to bring the 25-year-old to Rome, with talks between the two sides said to be at an advanced stage.

An agreement has not yet been reached, but it does reveal some information regarding the potential move.

It is claimed that the deal being worked on currently would be based around a loan deal. It is unclear, though, whether or not this would contain the option to make the agreement permanent at the end of the loan.

Roma are said to have missed out on Kristensen last summer when the Italian side considered Salzburg's 15 million euros valuation too high.

If the deal were to go through, it would be the second deal between Roma and Leeds set to happen this summer, with the Italian side also closing in on a deal for Diego Llorente.

How long does Rasmus Kristensen have left on his Leeds United contract?

Having joined Leeds United last summer, the 25-year-old Dane signed a five-year deal at Elland Road.

This means that Kristensen is tied down at Leeds United contractually until 2027.

Were he to depart for Roma on loan, then, next summer, when he would be set to return, Kristensen would still have three years left on his current deal.

If Leeds were to win an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, this would surely be ideal for the Whites.

Should Leeds let Kristensen go?

Of course, given he is tied down for so long contractually, it could be the case that if they wanted to, Leeds could put their foot down and keep hold of Kristensen this summer.

Would that be the right thing to do, though?

Arguably not, with the current options already at Elland Road.

Luke Ayling looks set to remain at Elland Road, and although there is interest in Cody Drameh from Premier League sides, his future is still undecided, too.

In my opinion, if Kristensen was to go, the above two players would be more than capable of performing right-back duties at Elland Road next season.