Leeds United are braced to lose a series of players following their relegation from the Premier League amid interest elsewhere.

Unsurprisingly, the likes of Tyler Adams, Robin Koch and Rodrigo have all gained admirers, and you would not really expect any of them to be keen on sticking around in the Championship.

But the suitors are not just specific to Leeds' high-profile players, as, according to a report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Serie A club Salernitana- who finished 15th last season - are monitoring young defender Leo Hjelde ahead of a potential summer switch.

Who is Leo Hjelde?

Formerly of Celtic, then-boss Marcelo Bielsa brought the prospect south of the border in September 2021 on a four-year deal, and he has gone on to play regularly for the Whites at age-group level.

To date, Hjelde has turned out five times for Leeds' senior team- including two Premier League appearances and a full 90 minutes against Wolves in the EFL Cup back in November- and he has not given a bad account of himself within limited opportunities.

More recently, the 19-year-old is fresh off the back of a productive mid-season loan spell with Rotherham United, where he featured on 13 occasions and helped the Millers to secure second-tier survival, eventually finishing in a respectable 19th position.

It appears as though his loan spell in South Yorkshire has attracted Salernitana, though Hjelde still has two years left on his contract at Elland Road so a transfer fee will need to be forked out if the interest accelerates.

Should Leeds United try and keep hold of Salernitana target Leo Hjelde?

Even though he is yet to establish himself in Leeds' first-team, Hjelde could yet go on to be a big part of things moving forward at the club.

The key for Leeds' ambitions next term may just come from trusting within given some of the youthful quality they have at their disposal, and Hjelde has the skillset and potential to align with that.

He has already gained experience in the Championship at a very young age and is blessed with physical and ball-playing abilities that would ensure he would not look out of place in a Leeds side that will no doubt strive to dominate possession and control matches.

They may well need additional defensive enforcements with the imminent departures of Koch and Roma-bound Diego Llorente, too.

For now, at least, it may be a tall order to expect Hjelde to be one of the first names on the team sheet, but intergrating him gradually into the first-team over the coming months and keeping him around looks a smart option.