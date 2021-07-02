‘It wouldn’t surprise me’ – West Brom insider issues £30m Matheus Pereira prediction

Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield believes West Brom will sell Matheus Pereira for a fee in the region of £30m this summer in an interview with the Football Fancast, amid strong interest from top-flight clubs around Europe in the last couple of months.

The 24-year-old was impressive in a Baggies side that finished 19th in the Premier League last year – recording 11 goals and six assists in 33 top-flight appearances in the 2020/21 campaign and attracting interest from a range of clubs in the process.

According to a report from the Express in May, West Ham United, Leicester City, Leeds United and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are all interested in a move for the Brazilian, with the same article also reporting that most Baggies players have a relegation clause in their contract to reduce the club’s wage bill, potentially another reason why Pereira could be looking for a move elsewhere this summer.

A TEAMtalk exclusive early on last month reported he could be available for just £15m, a surprising total considering the winger’s contract at The Hawthorns doesn’t expire until 2024. But the Express and Star’s Joseph Masi has since disputed this valuation and believes the Championship side will not be selling the 24-year-old on the cheap.

Colleague Luke Hatfield believes he may not depart the West Midlands this summer unless that previously reported valuation is at least doubled – and speaking to the Football Fancast about Pereira – he said: “Albion value him incredibly highly and they’re right to do that.

“I mean, he’s contracted to the club and it’s not running down quickly.

“I think Albion will look at it and say, ‘Look, this is his performances in the Premier League. He scored goals, laid on assists and he’s got Premier League experience.’

“Ollie Watkins had never played in the Premier League before and he signed for £30m. Albion will probably value him at around that area, around the £30m mark, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they did that.”

No interested sides are yet to make a move for the winger, although there’s still plenty of time left with just under two months of the summer window remaining.

The Verdict:

This £30m price tag is probably about right.

Although Pereira may be more willing to move away now the Baggies are back in the Championship, and the club needs to bear this in mind when at the negotiating table with an interested club, he still has three years left to go on his contract and there’s no reason why they should sell him on the cheap.

The Brazilian initially joined on loan when they were in the second-tier back in 2019 – but completed the permanent move when they were promoted to the Premier League last summer – potentially pushing his wages up which could force West Brom to sell him and relieve pressure off the wage bill as they drop down a division.

This could be the case even if his wages have been reduced by a certain percentage because of their relegation, with Pereira likely to be on a handsome wage last year as one of their key players.

However, the resolved managerial situation and signings likely to come in over the next couple of weeks may have persuaded the Brazilian to stay – and if so – they could play hardball with bidders.