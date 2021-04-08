‘It wouldn’t surprise me’ – Nottingham Forest consider player’s future at the City Ground: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The end of the season is moving nearer and Nottingham Forest are preparing for a big summer.

It’s been a hugely frustrated campaign for Forest who have been stuck at the bottom end of the table for much of the campaign, much to the frustration of the supporters.

Chris Hughton has done a good job of steadying the ship but his next challenge is building a team that is capable of pushing into the top half of the table.

Forest have put a lot of faith in experienced striker Glenn Murray this term.

The 37-year-old has been a regular at the City Ground this season but faces an uncertain future with his contract due to expire in the summer.

But could Hughton call upon Murray again next term to lead his line? The team at FLW have their say…

Alfie Burns

It wouldn’t surprise me.

Murray is a player that Hughton trusts and they’ve done fine work together in the past at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Of course, Murray is now that little bit further down the line with regard to his career and it would be unfair to expect the striker to hit those heights again.

However, he’s shown flashes that age is just a number since linking up with Forest and I can really see Hughton giving him an opportunity to stick around next season.

That kind of player-manager trust cannot be underestimated and it can often spark success.

The majority of Forest fans trust Hughton, and they’ll do the same with his judgement here.

Ned Holmes

It’s certainly something that I think the Forest boss will consider.

While he does have some fantastic options in the forward line, with the likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban at the club, it’s an area that has been an issue this term.

Murray is clearly someone that Hughton trusts and if he can bring him back for next season, I’d be surprised if it is something he doesn’t pursue.

Even as a bit-part player, the experienced striker would be a useful option for the Reds boss.

It really depends what other offers Murray has and what other business Forest do, but I wouldn’t write it off.

Toby Wilding

At this moment in time, I’d be tempted to say that Hughton and Forest might be better off not doing. Admittedly, Forest are not exactly stacked for options upfront at The City Ground right now, and with the futures of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor still seemingly also yet to be decided, it does seem as though centre forward could be a position the club need to address this summer. However, given Murray has struggled to really make an impact when leading the line for Forest since his move in January – with his only goals coming against basement club Wycombe – I’m not sure he has done enough to prove he can fill that role for a full season just yet. Admittedly, there may still be time for the 37-year-old to turn that around between now and the end of the season, but if he doesn’t, then I’d be tempted to let him go and look at possible other targets from elsewhere.