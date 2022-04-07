“It wouldn’t surprise me if he does leave in the summer” – Bristol City fan pundit gives his verdict on the future of Zak Vyner

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Zak Vyner came through Bristol City’s academy programme and after a series of loan spells away from the club, made himself a regular in the side last season making 43 league appearances.

This season he has still featured for his side but has only made 21 league appearances so far.

In his side’s three most recent games, he has been an unused substitute and this week Bristol Live reported that the 24-year-old’s future at Ashton Gate looked bleak.

We asked FLW’s Bristol City fan pundit Ben Mean if he thinks manager Nigel Pearson will be looking to move Vyner on this summer. He said: “Pearson may look to move Zak Vyner this summer. I do think there is a chance he would be one of the ones leaving.

“Again, we haven’t seen him a lot this season especially in the last few weeks. Obviously with the likes of the centre-backs we’ve got at the moment and obviously Robbie Cundy coming in as well, we’ve got about four or five quality centre halves with Atkinson, Klose, Kalas and obviously Cundy as well and we’ve also got Zak Vyner, Baker as well and I think what will happen is we will look to sell on Zak Vyner.

“Obviously he’s had a good few loan spells at like Aberdeen so it wouldn’t surprise me if he does leave in the summer and then we can bring that money to bring in a striker or another centre back.”

The Verdict:

Given his demotion to the bench in recent weeks, it’s hard to disagree on this one. Pearson has a fair few options at the back and it doesn’t look as though Vyner is that high on his list when it comes to playing.

He has made a fair number of appearances but it’s clear that Pearson favours others and would probably look to bring in someone he rated more if he needed to.

At 24-years-old as well, I’m sure Vyner himself will want to be getting regular football and it looks like this is something he will find away from Ashton Gate.

If Bristol City would be able to get a fee for the player too they would definitely be happy as Pearson feels he can more quality through the door in his place.