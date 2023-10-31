Highlights Bristol City parted ways with manager Nigel Pearson after a string of disappointing results, with tensions mounting between Pearson and the Lansdown family.

The club is now in search of a new manager and is reportedly considering John Eustace, Gary Rowett, and Nathan Jones as potential replacements, with a desire to act quickly.

Expert George Elek suggests that Bristol City may opt for a younger, more attacking manager, similar to Lee Johnson, to bring a new style of play and improve the team's performance. Eustace is recommended as the top choice due to his previous success and potential for a bright managerial career.

EFL expert George Elek wouldn’t be surprised to see Bristol City appoint a younger type of manager after Nigel Pearson’s sacking.

The Robins announced on Sunday that they had decided to part ways with Pearson after two and a half years in charge of the club.

The news came after Bristol City suffered a 2-0 defeat to local rivals Cardiff City on Saturday, a defeat that means it is now five losses in seven games.

Tensions seemed to be mounting between Pearson and the Lansdown family in recent weeks, and with results taking a disappointing turn, it was decided the club would be looking for a new manager.

Pearson was in the final year of his contract at the club, and the reason given for his early departure was that Bristol City have promotion aims and they don’t want to let that slip away so soon.

What is the latest in Bristol City’s managerial search?

Obviously, it is very early in Bristol City’s search for a new manager, but the Robins will want to act quickly as they have important fixtures coming up.

In the next week or so, Bristol City have games against Sheffield Wednesday and QPR. Both teams are struggling near the bottom of the table.

It has already been claimed by Sky Sports, that the Robins have John Eustace, Gary Rowett, and Nathan Jones on their shortlist to replace Pearson.

The report states that the Championship club wants to act quickly and make an appointment as soon as they can.

All three managers are currently out of work and are believed to be at the top of Bristol City’s list as they try to find the perfect replacement.

What has George Elek said about Bristol City’s next managerial appointment?

Speaking on Not The Top 20 Podcast, EFL expert George Elek believes Bristol City will need to make an appointment that is seen as an improvement, and therefore, he wouldn’t be surprised to see a young, attacking manager come into the club.

He said: “Bristol City fans are not particularly happy at the moment with the ownership group, the Lansdown family, which has been made clear.

“Having said that, I do think, and it is the same with Birmingham and Huddersfield and at the moment the signs aren’t good. But it is very hard to judge this decision until you see who the replacement is going to be because the Lansdown own the club and there are the ones who work with Nigel Pearson every day, and it’s up to them if they do believe the club is heading in the direction, they want it to head in.

“Even if the short-term results might be okay and the fans are onside, it is their prerogative to go out and make an improvement.

“So, it’ll be interesting to see who they get in, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we see maybe see a different profile of manager, someone more in the Lee Johnson mould. Not saying him obviously, but someone who is a bit younger, who maybe will encourage a slightly more intuitive style of play, a sexier profile of manager.”

Who should Bristol City appoint as their next manager?

It is unclear what type of manager the club wants next, but if it is between the three managers previously mentioned, then Bristol City should be making Eustace their top target.

He did an excellent job at Birmingham City and was unfairly sacked, so he is a manager who still has his reputation intact and will be looking to make a point.

He also fits into the young category, as mentioned by Elek, and he seems to be a manager who is at the beginning of what could be an excellent career.

He showed that he can put together a very competitive side in the Championship, and among the three mentioned, he seems to be the one with the higher pedigree.