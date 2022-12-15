“It wouldn’t surprise me..” – Birmingham City fan pundit issues Jonathan Leko prediction

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

One player who could be heading out of the exit door at Birmingham City in January is forward Jonathan Leko.

The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating season at St Andrew’s, being limited to just five substitute appearances in the league. He came on for the final few minutes of Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, which was his first appearance since September, frequently being left out of the squad altogether in the meantime.

Leko joined the Blues from local rivals West Bromwich Albion in August 2020, but it has been a disappointing spell after making the switch across the Midlands. He failed to score in 34 games during his first season at the club, before returning for a second loan spell at League One side Charlton Athletic last summer.

But it did not work out for Leko at The Valley, with just two goals in 21 appearances for the Addicks not doing much to force him into the reckoning with his parent club.

Leko did finally get off the mark for the Blues in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, but he has remained out-of-favour under John Eustace.

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland says the club should consider letting Leko leave permanently in January.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Leko went out on loan again, but a permanent deal wouldn’t be a bad idea,” Tom said.

“I do think there’s a player in there, I’m just not sure if he’s anything above League One level.

“He has proven himself in the Championship before so I’m not going to doubt him, but I think right now where he’s at in his career, he’d be much better off playing football in League One for the time being.”

The verdict

It is difficult to argue with Tom’s view.

The truth is that Leko’s stats are not good enough and he does not seem to be up to the required level in the Championship.

While it cannot benefit his confidence being left out of the squad so regularly, it is up to Leko to put himself into contention and his loan spell with Charlton did not make an impression on Eustace.

The Blues are doing well under the 43-year-old, sitting 14th in the table and clear of the relegation troubles which have haunted them in recent years, so Eustace is unlikely to change his team too much.

But with the busy Christmas period coming up, Leko may be needed and it could be his final chance to fight for his future at the club with the January transfer window fast approaching.

If he does depart next month, it would be better for all parties for it to be a permanent transfer.