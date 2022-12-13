“It wouldn’t be at all surprising” – Are Burnley January recall fears involving Nathan Tella realistic? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton loanee Nathan Tella has proven an excellent addition for Burnley this season.

The winger has scored seven times and added an assist in 20 Championship appearances for the Clarets – quickly becoming one of Vincent Kompany’s most trusted attacking options.

With January approaching, that form may have some at Turf Moor concerned about the Premier League club recalling him.

But is that a realistic concern? And how big of a blow would losing him be?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Josh Cole

When you consider that Tella has produced some incredibly impressive performances for Burnley this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Nathan Jones opts to recall from his loan deal at Burnley in January.

If the winger does return to St Mary’s, it would be a significant blow for the Clarets as he has provided eight direct goal contributions in the Championship during the current term.

Whereas the Clarets will still be able to turn to the likes of Anass Zaroury, Johan Berg Gudmundsson and Manuel Benson for inspiration, Kompany may opt to draft in a replacement for Tella before the window shuts.

With Burnley looking to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, they will be hoping that Southampton decide to leave Tella at Turf Moor as he could help them achieve this particular goal in style.

Ned Holmes

It has to be a concern for Burnley given Nathan Tella’s form since joining them on loan and the fact that Southampton have changed their manager.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was the one that allowed the winger to go out on loan but Nathan Jones is the man in the dugout now and he’ll know just how dangerous the 23-year-old is from his time in the Championship.

The likelihood is that Jones will want the chance to run the rule over Tella himself – particularly as the Saints find themselves in a relegation battle.

Losing the winger would be a real blow given how impressive he’s been for the Clarets and how effective he has been in front of goal.

But if any squad in the division could deal with losing him, it’s Burnley – particularly with Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov expected back soon.

Toby Wilding

It wouldn’t feel like a huge surprise if Southampton were to recall Tella in January.

Given his potential and ability, it did feel like something of a strange decision in the first place to let him go to Burnley, and the winger is now showing just how good he can be by playing a huge role in their push for Championship promotion.

When you consider Southampton’s own struggles upfront this season, that could make the prospect of recalling Tella an appealing one for those at St Mary’s, given he could then play an important role in their own battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League, judging by what he has done at Turf Moor.

Taking into account how he has led from the front and become such an important outlet for Burnley so far this season, that would make it a major blow for them if he was to be recalled by Southampton in January, especially considering they do look somewhat short on depth with regards to their own attacking options.