“It wouldn’t be a typical move” – Watford fan pundit reacts as club eye up transfer for Rangers target

Slaven Bilic will be hoping to make the most of the January transfer window, which is his first opportunity to bring players in since his appointment.

Whilst there is plenty of football to be played between now and then, the Croatian is sure to have one eye on the market and reports have suggested the Hornets are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Blackpool’s Jerry Yates.

The 25-year-old has scored eight goals in 16 games for the Seasiders, so it’s no surprise Watford are thought to be keen, as they look to reinforce the striker department to help their promotion push in the New Year.

And, speaking to FLW, Watford fan pundit Justin revealed he would support the signing, although he does feel it’s unlikely.

“I think there’s a lot of clubs that are looking at Jerry Yates at the moment. It wouldn’t be a typical move for our owners to buy a player like Jerry Yates.

“Typically we don’t buy young, English talent, we tend to go a bit more global. We’ve been linked with some young English players previously and it’s come to nothing.

“I think we could always do with another striker, it’s always good to have another striker and £5m sounds like a bargain. So, personally, I’d be very happy to see him at Watford but the chances of it happening, I would say, aren’t enormous.”

The verdict

As mentioned, this would be a surprising move for Watford because they generally haven’t used the domestic market and one the whole they’ve had success under the current owners.

Of course, that shouldn’t mean they don’t do other deals and the possibility of Yates should excite fans as he is a talented player with the potential to get even better.

The level of interest in the forward shows how he is regarded and it will be interesting to see what happens in January.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.