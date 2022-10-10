“It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them heavily linked with John Terry” – West Brom begin search for Steve Bruce replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom confirmed the decision to sack Steve Bruce on Monday morning.

Pressure had been mounting on the 61-year old, with the team sitting 22nd in the Championship table.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on who should take the reins of the first team squad at the Hawthorns…

Adam Jones

Although they could look towards someone like Slavisa Jokanovic who already has promotion-winning experience under his belt in this division, the Serbian got off to a slow start to life at Sheffield United, and Albion can’t afford something like this to happen considering their current situation.

Scott Parker is someone that may be able to guide them up the second-tier table, though someone more experienced like Sean Dyche could potentially have a short-term impact that the Baggies desperately need at this stage.

Being linked with Chris Wilder in the past, some would see him as a good option but they don’t have a huge number of centre-back options at the moment and that could be detrimental to his plans.

And it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them heavily linked with John Terry considering Ron Gourlay’s Chelsea contacts – but experience may be useful in Albion’s current scenario and that’s why they should be going for someone like Dyche.

He wouldn’t cost them any compensation either as a free agent.

Marcus Ally

It is hard to make a case against someone like Chris Wilder, but then again, the way that Wilder’s relationships at Sheffield United and Middlesbrough have deteriorated in the last few years may be something of a red flag for the Baggies’ hierarchy.

It is hard to read what kind of direction West Brom are heading in with their recent appointments all being quite different.

Kieran McKenna and Ian Evatt are potential options from League One if they are willing to pay compensation, but in terms of out-of-work managers it is hard to call who they will opt for.

Someone like Scott Parker would probably attract the Baggies with two recent promotions from the Championship and a more aesthetically pleasing style of play, but whether or not they can persuade him to relocate is another matter.

Declan Harte

This decision had been coming, but West Brom now need to act fast in finding a replacement and surely should have already done some of the leg work given the pressure Bruce faced in recent weeks.

However, as to who they should appoint, there are a number of potentially exciting options.

Scott Parker stands out as a very attack-minded coach that is available and could really suit this squad of players.

Chris Wilder is another free agent with recent promotion experience that could get much better performances and results from this group.

Sean Dyche may prove to be too difficult to convince to take the step down to the Championship, but would be the ideal man for the job.

On that basis, Parker might be the best solution to start turning things around immediately and it should also get the home fans back onside after a breakdown in support in recent weeks.