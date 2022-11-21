“It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Blades were to slap a £20m+ price tag on him” – Sheffield United bracing for top flight enquiries for World Cup star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are bracing for potential enquiries for forward Iliman Ndiaye, according to The Star.

The Senegal international has become an important member of Paul Heckingbottom’s team within the last 12 months with a stellar level of performance.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on what price it may take to convince United to sell in the January transfer window…

Billy Mulley

Iliman Ndiaye has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, with the attacker not confined to the goalscoring abilities he has shown during the opening stages of this season.

In fact, an inability to finish off chances was perhaps the only criticism of his play during last season, with the 22-year-old ticking the majority of boxes there are to tick.

I think that top-flight clubs will have Ndiaye on their radars going into the January transfer window, but ultimately, I do not think they would be able to strike a fee.

Given his importance in the side, incredibly high ceiling and Sheffield United’s push for promotion, the Blades would likely ask an astronomical fee.

Whilst he is of higher level quality, I think he remains at Sheffield United in January.

Adam Jones

Considering he has around 18 months left on his deal, this window may be their last big opportunity to sell him and similar applies with Sander Berge.

However, it would be risky enough to sell one, let alone both, so they should only be willing to cash in on one of the duo.

It would be a major gamble if they were to sell Ndiaye though because Oli McBurnie is undergoing surgery during this interval and there are no guarantees that the Scotland international will be able to retain his current form.

That could lead to a lack of threat up top if they sell the 22-year-old and this is why they should definitely be looking to keep him.

At 22, he will only get better so you’d certainly say he’s worth eight figures. And if he can impress at the World Cup, his valuation will continue to increase so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Blades were to slap a £20m+ price tag on him.

Declan Harte

Ndiaye has been superb this season, so it would come as no surprise to see some Premier League clubs show an interest in him.

The World Cup could even enhance his reputation if he ends up playing a starring role for Senegal in the absence of Sadio Mané.

But United will be wise to hold onto the 22-year old given his importance to the side, with a fee likely needing to be worth up to £25 million for the club to even consider it.

Ndiaye could be crucial to their promotion bid which is worth far more than any potential transfer figure that the club may receive at the turn of the year, so a mid-season departure seems unlikely.