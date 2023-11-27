Highlights Sunderland's strategy of recruiting young players is already proving successful, with Jack Clarke attracting a lucrative bid just a year after joining permanently.

The club's investment in youth has allowed them to add depth to their squad without spending a significant amount of money.

Sunderland may be interested in signing Adam Murphy, a talented young midfielder, as they are known for giving opportunities to young players. Other clubs, including Southampton and Derby County, are also interested.

Sunderland have clearly turned their attention to recruiting young players in recent years.

This strategy makes sense, because the Black Cats can recruit players for a reasonably low price before cashing in on them for a healthy profit in the future.

And this strategy is already paying dividends, with Jack Clarke being the subject of an eight-figure bid just a year after joining permanently from Tottenham Hotspur.

Their keenness to invest in youth was most apparent during the summer, with Jobe Bellingham perhaps being the most eye-catching signing of the window, not just because of his name but because of his potential too.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

At the top end of the pitch, their inexperience is arguably costing them a bit, but it may only be a matter of time before the likes of Mason Burstow, Luis Hemir and Eliezer Mayenda start firing for the Wearside outfit.

And at the end of the pitch, Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis both performed well against Birmingham City before the international break after Dennis Cirkin had to pull out of the starting lineup at the last minute.

Their recruitment of young players has meant they haven't had to spend a huge amount to add a considerable amount of depth to their squad.

Why wouldn't it be surprising to see Sunderland take an interest in Adam Murphy?

A more experienced striker may be required in January and they may want an extra option in central defence, but they don't need to do a huge amount in January.

In saying that, they may want to strengthen their central midfield sooner rather than later, with Corry Evans, Jay Matete and Alex Pritchard not guaranteed to be a key part of Tony Mowbray's long-term plans and Luke O'Nien operating in defence now.

And they may want to look at bringing in another youthful option, not just to fit in with their business model.

They can afford to recruit another inexperienced player because Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil and others can operate in the middle of the park if the new signing isn't quite ready to start every week.

St Patrick's Athletic midfielder Adam Murphy is someone who could potentially be on their radar, with a lot of talented youngsters starting to emerge in the Republic of Ireland.

The Irish market is definitely one to explore for EFL sides who can afford to pay the fees needed to poach these youngsters - and Murphy is one man who has attracted a considerable amount of interest.

Despite the fact he's only 18, he registered 29 league appearances during the 2023 campaign and has recently appeared in a couple of UEFA Conference League qualifiers, scoring in one of them.

That first-team experience may persuade Kristjaan Speakman and other key recruitment officials at the Stadium of Light to think the teenager can make an impact at a senior level straight away.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Murphy pick the Black Cats over other teams if they enter the race, considering the opportunities they give to young players.

Which clubs are interested in Adam Murphy?

According to TEAMtalk, Southampton and Derby County are two EFL clubs that have taken a closer look at the 18-year-old.

Premier League sides Manchester City and Crystal Palace are also believed to be interested - but it's unclear whether Bristol City will reignite their interest in the player after holding a strong interest in him during the summer.

If any of these sides make an approach for him, they could potentially recruit the teenager for around £200,000.

That will surely be affordable for Mowbray's side who generated plenty of money from the sale of Ross Stewart during the latter stages of the previous window.