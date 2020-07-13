‘It wouldn’t be a massive shock’ – New name emerges in Bristol City managerial pursuit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City have identified Michael Appleton has a candidate to replace Lee Johnson as the club’s manager, according to D3D4 Football.

Appleton, 44, is the current Lincoln City boss and has been in-charge at Sincil Bank since Danny and Nicky Cowley left for Huddersfield Town.

He’s helped establish the club in League One upon their first year at that level.

Our writers discuss the link with Appleton and whether he’d be a good appointment…

Alfie Burns

The main thing that Bristol City have to weigh up here is whether Appleton is an upgrade on Johnson.

In my eyes, Johnson had taken Bristol City as far as he could in the Championship. They were never going to crack the top-six with him in-charge and a chance was needed. However, the question I have is whether Appleton is good enough to take this club to the next step?

He’s a good manager, undoubtedly, who at 44 has some years ahead of him to potentially build a legacy at Ashton Gate. However, do the Robins not want someone primed to take this squad to the next level?

A Chris Hughton would do that, even if he wouldn’t leave the sort of legacy Appleton could.

Ultimately, it is a really difficult decision for Bristol City to be making at this point. The pros and cons of their approach tell you just how difficult it is and it is, truly, a decision that needs time.

That’s something the club have got now, so there’s no need for anything knee-jerk.

Jacob Potter

I can see their thinking behind this one.

Appleton has been impressive with Lincoln City since he took charge, and I think he’s ready to make the step up to the Championship with Bristol City.

The Robins need stability and I think Appleton would provide them with that. He also strikes me as the sort of manager that would be at the club for the long haul.

There are more experienced options out there for Bristol City, but I think they need to take a gamble with their next appointment.

Appleton will be eager to prove himself as a manager at a higher level, and a move to Bristol City would provide him with that.

A good move for both parties involved if it comes true.

George Dagless

It wouldn’t be a massive shock.

He’s a good manager and has done some good work over the years and I think the Robins like the idea of someone coming in and helping develop the young players they have got at the club.

In that sense, he’d be a good appointment but, overall, I can’t help think they can get better.

They need someone that’s going to get them in the Premier League and I think they, therefore, need a boss with that experience.

Appleton is good, but I think it would be one where fans might think someone else could have been looked at like a Chris Hughton.