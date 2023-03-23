Ismaila Sarr is expected to leave Watford in the summer, regardless of whether or not the Hornets achieve a return to the Premier League in what remains of this Championship campaign, as detailed in a report from The Athletic.

The 25-year-old has previously been linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United, whilst he has been high up on Aston Villa's transfer radar over the past couple of transfer window.

Managing nine goals and five assists in 31 league games thus far this season, the Senegal international has 50 games of Premier League experience with the Hornets in recent seasons.

Asked if he expected an update like this to surface, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "Yeah, I'm not surprised.

"You can't blame the kid. He wants to play in the Premier League.

"It would unsettle me if I was a player at Watford to be honest with you. It wouldn't be a club that I'd be staying too long at with a huge turnaround in managers all the time.

"It's very unsettling for a player. I think Sarr is probably still a bit disappointed that he wasn't allowed to move to Villa in the summer."

The verdict

He may not have been at his very best this season but it is hard to deny that Sarr is a player of Premier League quality.

Sarr has caused chaos in the Premier League and on the international stage, whilst he is at a good age to continue his development and thrive in the top-flight once again.

It also seems like this next transfer window will be a sensible time for the Hornets to part company with Sarr, given that he has a contract that is set to expire the summer after the approaching one.

There will likely be interest from at home and abroad ahead of the opening of the summer window and it would be no surprise if a battle for his signature emerges.