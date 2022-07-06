“It would take something spectacular” – Oxford United fan pundit makes prediction involving Cameron Brannagan

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cameron Brannagan has been on the radar of clubs above League One level for some years now and the ball playing midfielder remains a hot property at the Kassam Stadium.

The Liverpool academy graduate is one of the most easy-on-the-eye midfielders in the third tier and plays a crucial role for Oxford United both in and out of possession.

The 26-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with the Yellows and will be hoping that Karl Robinson’s men can improve on their eighth placed finish in 2021/22.

FLW’s Yellows fan pundit Jason Dudley explained why he does not believe that Brannagan will leave the club this summer…

Speaking to Football League World, Dudley said: “One of Oxford’s greatest mysteries I would say.

“I think there’s more chance of him staying, he’s very pally with Karl Robinson, he’s a very big fish in a very small pond, and I think he gets a lot of attention, he’s well-respected, I don’t think he’s too hard-up on wages either.

“That said, I think there’s a value on any player, and if the right club comes in with a decent enough fee and it’s attractive enough to Brannagan, I think anybody’s for sale.

“He’s a core member of the team, I think he’s very comfortable where he is, so I think that it would take something spectacular to lure him away.

“I would be more inclined to say that he would leave at the end of next season if we don’t have promotion, if he has a good season then he’ll still attract that attention and there’s his chance to leave I’d suggest.

“But, I think he’s staying, I think it would have happened by now, but who knows?

“He would be sorely, sorely missed if he were to go.”