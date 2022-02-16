“It would be more of a luxury” – Hull City fan pundit speaks out on Shota Arveladze’s view on free agent signings

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City will be desperate to ensure that they avoid the drop back down to League One this year – but it doesn’t look like they’ll be consulting the free agent market to help them do so.

The Tigers were in the middle of a takeover in January and it meant that business had to be done quickly and in the second half of the month. They managed to bring in some exciting players, with Marcus Forss arguably the highlight of the signings for them during the winter window.

The club are struggling though to pick up many points under boss Shota Arveladze and it means that some have questioned if he should also look to the free agent market to add some fresh faces to his team and help ensure they stay afloat in the Championship come the end of the campaign.

The new Tigers boss though has told Hull Live that he would ‘be surprised’ if the club added any free agents to their ranks, meaning it looks like the new manager is happy with his squad and won’t be adding to it until summer.

Now, FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves has agreed with the new manager, believing that their current side would be largely better off without new – and potentially ageing – players into the mix.

He said: “In terms of looking at the free agent market, I’m not entirely surprised but if we were to delve into it and maybe collect an experienced centre-half if there was one available, players, to me, are usually a free agent for a reason.

“To me, if it has come to February time and they haven’t got a club, you need to start questioning why they haven’t. We’ve got a very young and exciting side and the system we play doesn’t really favour any ageing, slower players, especially on the wings.

“The likes of Robert Snodgrass have been mentioned, that the fans want him to come back but he doesn’t really fit our system and he would be expensive on wages. I trust in the manager, I trust in the club, they need to only sign a player that is going to benefit the side. We’re very packed in midfield so we don’t really need any more in that position, we’ve got a few that can play wing and interchange.

“Maybe [we could sign] another striker to sort of push up the performance levels of those up top like Tom Eaves, Marcus Forss and Tyler Smith. Forss hasn’t really had long to stamp his authority on the side but the other two have hardly pulled up trees and despite better performances from Eaves lately, you’d like another player, maybe a young promising one that can potentially replace Eaves in the coming future. To me though, we don’t really need to go into the market, it would be more of a luxury so I can understand why he [Shota Arveladze] is doing that.”

Hull City will not want to be pulled into a battle against the drop come the nitty gritty end of the season and adding some new bodies into the mix might not go amiss.

The side though should not merely scour the free agent market and add some new faces for the sake of it. As Ant said, any club should only sign new players if there is a desperate need to or if an exciting players becomes available. If there is nobody out there, then nobody should join.

At Hull, there are arguably a few positions that the club could improve in. However, there is no need to bring in a completely unneeded player to fill a slot unless they are in absolute desperate need to do so. Instead, they would be much better suited to waiting until the summer and signing the players that they truly want.

If that means they have to make do with what they have now, then so be it. It is what they have to work with and they could have enough in the squad already to steer clear of the drop.