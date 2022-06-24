“It would really cement them as title contenders” – Middlesbrough eye transfer for Liverpool player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are considering a summer move for Liverpool defender Ben Davies this summer, as per a report from the Liverpool Echo.

The report states that Celtic are rivalling the Championship outfit for the 26-year-old, with the Reds reportedly holding out for a figure around the £4 million mark.

The Liverpool defender, who signed from Preston North End midway through the 2020/21 campaign, embarked on a loan spell with Sheffield United last season, featuring 22 times in the Championship as the Blades missed out on a Premier League return via the play-offs.

Not featuring at all for the Reds during his 17 months with the Premier League giants, it remains to be seen what the next move might be…

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Middlesbrough’s interest in the Liverpool defender…

Literally 99% of Middlesbrough supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Boro quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Who is Middlesbrough's current manager? Gary Rowett Chris Hughton Neil Warnock Chris Wilder

Charlie Gregory

Ben Davies is an excellent defender at Championship level and if Middlesbrough were to sign him it would really cement them as title contenders.

For Preston, he became one of their best players and best defenders by the time he departed Deepdale. He’s solid with his tackling and breaking up play but is equally astute with the ball at his feet and getting forward.

For any team in the second tier, he would be a huge upgrade for a defence. Boro then would be getting a very good deal if they could land him.

They want to be in the race for promotion and signing a player like Davies, to their already stacked squad, would certainly help them.

Declan Harte

The defender would be a great addition to Middlesbrough’s side and would really strengthen the team’s backline.

Davies performed well for Sheffield United while on loan last season and is capable of being a top defender in the second division.

Boro also need the defensive cover given Wilder’s proclivity for a back three, and Davies should fit in well as a regular starter.

His experience at the top level with Liverpool will also be quite valuable and make him an ideal candidate for a leadership role within the team, while still having plenty of years ahead of him at only 26-years old.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup by Middlesbrough if they are able to secure the services of Davies this summer.

Having opted to part ways with Sol Bamba, Boro will need to strengthen their options in the heart of defence and thus Davies could fit the bill.

Having made 151 appearances in the Championship during his career, Davies will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running at the Riverside Stadium

By using his experience to his advantage next season, the defender could potentially help Boro launch a push for automatic promotion.