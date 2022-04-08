“It would probably be Middlesbrough” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit issues play-off verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed an excellent campaign under Steve Cooper, with the Welshman arriving at The City Ground with the Reds bottom of the Championship after seven games.

After picking up just one point in their opening seven, Forest have since just lost four games, proving to be a completely different animal under the 42-year-old.

With Forest looking to cement themselves in the second-tier play-offs, they still possess an opportunity to secure automatic promotion, and they will be looking to capitalise on any slip-ups that Bournemouth may make in what remains.

However, should Forest finish third to sixth, FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham answered which team he would like to avoid in the lottery that is the play-offs: “In current form, Forest shouldn’t be fearing anybody going into the play-offs.

“Recent results against play-off contenders like QPR, Blackburn, prove that they’ve got a big game mentality.

“Also, the FA Cup run, just missing out to Liverpool, giving them a real good game, shows how far we’ve come and shows that they can stand up to any test that’s put in front of them.

“If there was one team I would like to avoid, it would probably be Middlesbrough, the reason being is that Djed Spence wouldn’t be able to play and the dynamic down Forest’s right-hand side is so important to getting results.

“It has been key to many goals, just look at the game against Blackpool at the weekend, where three goals in 30 minutes all came from that side.

“So, losing him for such a big game would be a massive blow and might ultimately cost us come the end of the season.”

The verdict

Forest have been excellent and are the team that the majority of other fans from promotion-chasing clubs will be looking to avoid.

The Reds have enjoyed tremendous success under Cooper thus far, with Forest looking completely different to the outfit that started the campaign under Chris Houghton.

As Des quite rightly points out, Spence, who has been integral to Forest’s continued success, would be unavailable, during a time when they ultimately would be hoping for their strongest XI.

No other team has shown what Forest has, bar maybe Fulham in recent weeks, with a play-off fixture against Forest a nervy thought for all.