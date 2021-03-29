‘It would probably be best’ – Sunderland face Will Grigg decision amid interest: The verdict

Ned Holmes

Definitely. Things just didn’t work for Grigg at Sunderland and moving him on is the right decision for everyone, particularly if they can cash in and get some of the money they spent on him back.

Charlie Wyke is absolutely flying at the moment and the Black Cats still have January signing Ross Stewart to come back from injury, so they’re well-stocked in the forward line.

MK Dons’ interest looks to offer them a chance to draw a line under what has been an uncomfortable saga for Sunderland and I’d be surprised if the North East club isn’t pushing hard to get a deal done.

Selling Grigg would be a great way to start the summer.

Alfie Burns

Absolutely, although I highly doubt that the club will get anything close to what they paid for the forward!

It just didn’t work out for Grigg at Sunderland and whatever happens from here, it’s probably best if the two parties go their separate ways.

MK Dons can offer him a place to play his football that he’s familiar with, albeit probably not a big bundle of cash for Grigg’s service.

However, you do feel that the time is right for Sunderland to cut their losses and just move on from this disaster signing of Grigg.

They are looking toward a brighter future and that’s going to be without Grigg around.

Ben Wignall

I think it would probably be for the best if Grigg and Sunderland parted ways.

It’s just never worked out for him on Wearside and it may just be that he and the club aren’t the best fit for each other.

A big outlay was spent on him and Sunderland aren’t going to get much of that back, but his performances for MK Dons suggest that he’s still got quite a lot to offer in League One and there will have to be some kind of transfer fee to prize him from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland no longer have a need for him now though with Charlie Wyke banging in the goals and Ross Stewart in the mix as well, and with the Championship on their horizons, Grigg doesn’t seem good enough for that level anymore so it would probably be best for all parties if he left permanently this summer.