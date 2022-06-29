“It would not surprise me to see them get £20m” – How much is Hull City star worth amid £16m Brentford bid? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League outfit Brentford have launched a £16m bid in an attempt to lure Hull City star Keane Lewis-Potter to the English capital, according to yesterday’s report by The Sun.

The 21-year-old was one of the Tigers’ most important assets last term, recording 12 goals and four assists in 45 league appearances as he adapted to the Championship seamlessly.

He has one year left on his contract at the MKM Stadium but with Shota Arveladze’s side having an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months after that, they hold a considerable amount of power at the negotiating table.

The Bees have now gone ahead and submitted a £16m bid for his services, though the Tigers could create a bidding war if they let this saga continue through the summer with Everton, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers also being linked with a move.

Accepting a bid early in the window could give the second-tier side more to spend this summer though – but is £16m enough for the England youth international?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World that key question.

Declan Harte

This is a huge transfer sum that fairly matches how important Lewis-Potter is to the Tigers.

But with interest elsewhere from other Premier League clubs, it could be tempting to reject this initial offer in an attempt to induce a bidding war for the 21-year-old.

Either way, this is a massive transfer fee for Hull, who should look to reinvest it all back into their first-team squad.

Losing a player as talented as Lewis-Potter will obviously be a blow, but if the sale bankrolls the signing of three or four new additions then it is surely worth it in the long run.

There is a chance that Hull could swing £2-3m more out of this negotiation so it would be surprising if the first bid was seen as enough at this stage of the summer.

Marcus Ally

With one year remaining on his contract at the MKM Stadium, including the club’s option to extend it by a further year next summer, this is the best transfer window to sell Lewis-Potter and recoup the most substantial transfer fee.

Acun Ilicali seems determined to hold out for a fee closer to £20m, but this offer from Brentford should tempt him to sell.

2021/22 was a coming of age season for the 21-year-old, chipping in with 16 goal contributions in the Championship, and Hull have built a platform to stabilise in the second tier, even if he departs.

The Tigers would be able to improve their squad as a collective with that kind of money and for that reason, they should cash in.

Ned Holmes

I would try and hold out for a little bit more but this is far from an awful deal from a Hull perspective.

It would not surprise me to see them get £20m for the 21-year-old and standing strong by turning down this offer would help them get that.

He’s only got a year left on his current deal but they do have an additional 12-month option so his value is not going to drop anytime soon.

Brentford have been linked for around 18 months now and Hull can capitalise on that by holding out for a slightly higher fee.

They hold the cards here, particularly given the other top-flight clubs keen on the attacker.