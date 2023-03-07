“It would not be at all surprising..” – Will Bolton Wanderers struggle to keep hold of player if promotion is not achieved? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers currently sit fourth in the League One standings, eight points below Plymouth Argyle who hold the second automatic promotion spot.

Impressing as a collective during the course of this campaign, there has also been some individuals who have stood out, with Aaron Morley being one.

The recently-turned 23-year-old has five goals and two assists in 37 games in all competitions and has started every single league game since October.

Morley has proven to be a big hit at Tough Sheet Community Stadium since his January 2022 arrival and has been vitally important in the club’s push for promotion.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the young midfielder and whether or not they can see him departing in the summer if the Trotters fail to win promotion…

Billy Mulley

Morley has been very impressive this season, showing higher-level ability for much of the campaign, and subsequently, you would back him to make the step up if Bolton were promoted during what remains.

You would also back him to make the step up to the Championship regardless and he should be on the radars of clubs in the second-tier if the Trotters fail to win promotion.

Possessing an excellent passing range and vision, tenacious and full of desire out of possession, Morley ticks a lot of boxes for prospective buyers in the Championship.

However, possessing a contract that does not expire until the summer of 2025, Bolton will be in full control of this situation should interest arise.

I think Morley would attract interest in the summer if Bolton are not a Championship club themselves, but ultimately, I think the Trotters would hold a valuation that would not be met.

Josh Cole

It would not be at all surprising if Morley has attracted the interest of Championship sides this season as he has produced a host of impressive performances for Bolton.

As well as providing five direct goal contributions in League One, Morley has also made 1.3 interceptions and has completed 1.6 key passes per game at this level (as per WhoScored).

Currently thriving under the guidance of Ian Evatt, the midfielder may now be ready to make the step up in level to a division that he has yet to feature in during his career.

If Bolton miss out on promotion, they are likely to face an uphill task to retain the services of Morley despite the fact that his contract runs until 2025.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Even if they fail to go up they should be able to keep him.

Given that he is contracted until 2025, the club are in a strong position to demand he either stays, or they get a decent fee for him – so they are in a good position.

Whilst he is playing well this season, it wasn’t as though there was a queue of clubs lining up to make a move for him in January, either.

Whilst that may well change ahead of the summer, I think Bolton are in a strong enough position to keep hold of him for at least another year.