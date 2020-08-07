‘It would make good sense’ – Leeds United interested in signing 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Brentford defender Rico Henry according to the Daily Mail.

It is also claimed that the likes of West Brom, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United are interested in striking a deal with the Bees to sign the left-back.

Henry made 51 appearances for Brentford in all competitions during the 2019/20 season, which ultimately ended in disappointment for Thomas Frank’s side.

Brentford were beaten by Fulham in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Tuesday evening, which is likely to lead to an interesting summer transfer window ahead as their key players attract interest from elsewhere.

A move to Elland Road could be a tempting proposition for Henry, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning promotion this term.

But would Henry be a good addition to the Leeds United team?

We discuss….

Louie Chandler:

I think this would be an excellent signing for Leeds and one that would really fit the mould of Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Henry was, in my opinion, the stand-out left-back in the Championship this season and, whilst Stuart Dallas did well in that role last term, it remains an area Leeds need to strengthen.

He has the touch, engine and end product to really thrive down that left-hand side for Leeds and I would personally be very excited to see what he could do at Elland Road.

I think the attacking unit already present at the club would be happy to see him arrive too as he represents another consistent outlet providing real quality.

George Dagless:

I think so.

If Leeds have concerns over Barry Douglas’ fitness at all it would be wise to get in another left-back.

I hope we get to see Douglas given a shot at the Premier League but it makes sense to plan accordingly and get another bespoke option in, rather than relying on the Swiss army knife that is Stuart Dallas.

Henry is a good player and under Marcelo Bielsa you could see him flourishing so I think it would make good sense if it happened.

Sam Rourke:

He’d be a cracking signing in my eyes.

Henry is undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in the second tier, and he has the qualities to cut it in the top-flight, and make the grade at Leeds United.

The 23-year-old is an energetic left-back who is not afraid to get forward and complement attacks, whilst is adept at defending also – he’s the sort of player that Bielsa will appreciate with his high tempo style of play.

The defender has also been an ever-present figure for the Bees this season and seemingly hardly suffers from injuries, which is a real benefit considering Bielsa likes to keep his teams consistent on a weekly basis.

The left-back spot at Leeds is also a position that needs strengthening in the Premier League, and Henry provides a top short-term and long-term solution.