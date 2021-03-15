‘It would make a lot of sense’ – Portsmouth consider ex-Cardiff City and Millwall boss: The verdict

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an appointment that would make a lot of sense considering that Harris has previous experience of getting a side promoted from League One via the play-offs during his time in charge at Millwall. That experience might prove crucial for the club this term if they reach the top six.

Harris also plays in a direct style a little similar to what Jackett was doing with the current group of players. At this stage in the campaign, it would be difficult for a new manager to come into the club and immediately get results whilst also making dramatic shifts in terms of the style of play.

The former Millwall manager does encourage his players to play in the final third when they can and it is not all route one stuff. That means that the style maybe slightly improved on the eye to what we have seen under Jackett, and that is what Portsmouth’s fans have been calling for really for the last year or so at least.

With Harris, it would be evolution and not revolution at Portsmouth. That might well be the best approach to take at the moment in the midst of a promotion battle in League One and with games running out to get back into the top-six.

Chris Thorpe

He’s definitely the type of name that I would’ve imagined being linked with the role but I would like to think that he would want a Championship job right now.

There’s no doubting that he’d be a superb appointment for Pompey but I just don’t think he’d be interested.

He did well at Cardiff during his first season there and I think he’d more than proved himself in the second tier, therefore I think League One is too big a step down.

Stranger things have happened bnut I just don’t see this one being a goer.

Jacob Potter

I think this could be a shrewd appointment by Pompey.

Harris doesn’t have a considerable amount of managerial experience under his belt, but he’ll be eager to make a name for himself in the near future.

He’ll have a point to prove after a disappointing time in charge of Cardiff City, and I think a move to Portsmouth could present him with the ideal opportunity to do just that.

I’m not sure he’ll be their first choice option though, as you would imagine that someone like Daniel Stendel would be better-suited to the vacancy, with the former Barnsley boss earning promotion from League One with the Tykes not so long ago.

Harris would be a solid option for the promotion-chasing League One side though, and they could do far worse than having him in charge.