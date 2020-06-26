‘It would have shocked many’ – Rangers’ Steven Gerrard makes decision amid Birmingham City interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has reportedly turned down an approach from Birmingham City to become the club’s new boss according to Football Insider.

Gerrard has been with Rangers since he was appointed as their manager back in the summer of 2018, and is yet to taste success with the Scottish giants.

But he has taken them on European adventures in the Europa League, and will be hoping that he can win his first trophy heading into the 2020/21 season.

Birmingham are searching for a new manager heading into next season, with Pep Clotet revealing that he will leave the managerial post at the end of this year’s league campaign.

The Blues are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and will be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

But would Gerrard have been a good appointment by Birmingham if they had struck an agreement with the Liverpool legend?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

It would have shocked many.

It would’ve been a stellar appointment for the Blues if they managed to lure Gerrard to Birmingham, with the former Liverpool man gaining plenty of plaudits during his time in charge of Rangers.

Gerrard has been able to get the Gers competing at the sharp end of the SPFL again, and although they were unable to pip Celtic this time round, they certainly gave it a good go and fans of the club will be happy with his input.

What Gerrard would have brought to Birmingham is not just his leadership and tactical qualities as a manager, he’d have also brought an element of pulling power in the transfer market.

Players would want to play under a manager like Gerrard, and his influence at St Andrew’s could have handed the Midlands side an advantage in the transfer window when it came round.

Ultimately, I think Gerrard’s next step will be a Premier League move and would be shocked if a Championship side managed to appoint him.

George Harbey:

This would have been a major coup for Birmingham City.

Rangers may not have won anything under Gerrard since his move to Ibrox, but you cannot deny that the former Liverpool man has made Rangers make huge strides of improvement both on and off the pitch in the past couple of years.

His win ratio is hugely impressive and he has done well in Europe with the Gers, and I just can’t see why he would want to leave Rangers to join Birmingham City, to be honest.

He has got a massive future in management ahead of him, and if Blues had attracted him to St. Andrew’s, it would have been a hugely exciting appointment and one that would have got plenty of fans onboard and back engaged with the club.

Ned Holmes:

This would have been a fantastic appointment for the Blues and a move that would have injected some real excitement into the club.

Gerrard has done an impressive job at Rangers and you’d imagine he’s someone that a number of clubs are keeping a close eye on.

Bringing in the former Liverpool captain would’ve had everyone talking about the St Andrew’s outfit, there is no doubt about that.

On top of that, he is a legend of English football and you feel that a lot of players would consider a move to the Blues just to play under him.

It always seemed a little unrealistic, however, and would’ve been a strange move for Gerrard to make. Attention now has to switch to finding the right man for the job.