Watford are embarking on their third consecutive season outside the Premier League, with Tom Cleverley the man tasked with guiding the club back to the top tier.

Whether he can do so remains to be seen, but there have been some positive signs under the former player, although it’s a very competitive division this season.

As well as that, there will be question marks over the squad depth at Vicarage Road, as it’s fair to say the Hornets weren’t active in the summer, where the focus was on outgoings.

Despite a few big sales in Yaser Asprilla and Ismael Kone, Watford didn’t spend, which signalled a change in approach from the Pozzo family who own the club.

Watford’s owners have delivered success

Over the years, the owners have developed a reputation for hiring and firing managers, and it’s often been ridiculed by the wider public.

However, that has overlooked the fact the Pozzo’s have overseen a successful period in Watford’s history, as they have spent six years in the Premier League under their guidance since they took over in 2012, which included five consecutive campaigns.

For context, you have to go back to the 80s for the last time the Hornets spent such a period at the highest level of English football.

Pozzo family urged to improve communication with Watford fans

Nevertheless, criticism has increased with Watford now back in the Championship, and it feels there is no connection between the fans and the hierarchy.

And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Justin admitted improving communication should be a target for those in charge.

“Our owners do not connect with the fans at all. They did it once in 2023 after a lot of pressure from fans to do so.

“I think if they did it more they wouldn’t be judged so harshly, and people wouldn’t second guess them all the time. I think if they actually came out and spoke to the fans more it would be a good thing, but they don’t.

Watford's Stats Since Pozzo Takeover in 2012 Number of seasons in the Championship 7 (including current one) Number of seasons in the Premier League 6 Number of permanent managers 20 Highest league finish 11th in Premier League Lowest league finish 15th in Championship Best FA Cup run Runners-up Best League Cup run Round 4

“The Pozzo’s don’t really want to talk to the fans. Maybe it’s a language thing - although Gino Pozzo can speak English - and did when he spoke to the fans before.

“It would go a long way if they communicated with us more, definitely.”

Watford need to pull together to help Tom Cleverley

As outlined above, there was a clear change in approach this summer, and the reality is that Watford don’t have the resources or spending power of many rivals in the Championship right now.

Ultimately, that’s the prerogative of the owners, and we’ve seen time and time again that you can still be successful at this level even if you aren’t splashing out huge sums.

But, everyone needs to be pulling in the same direction, and the owners can certainly do more to help in that sense.

They could do more to interact with the fans, to help explain their ambitions, and to create a feeling of unity around Vicarage Road, which has been lacking.