“It would come as a big surprise” – Huddersfield Town eyeing Birmingham City manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City manager John Eustace is the latest name to be linked with the Huddersfield Town managerial vacancy.

According to James Nursey, the Blues boss is being considered as a candidate to replace the departed Danny Schofield.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 42-year old would make a good appointment to take over the Terriers…

Alfie Burns

It’s certainly an interesting name in the mix, not least because he’s only quite recently gone in at Birmingham City.

Eustace is 42-years-old and has good coaching pedigree. Taking his age, potential and coaching experiences so far, he’s potentially someone that fits what Huddersfield’s board are looking for to take this squad in the right direction.

However, looking at Eustace’s start to the season with Birmingham is hardly convincing. It’s early days for him there but his Blues squad is only five points better off than Huddersfield at this stage. They are hardly flying and Eustace is working with a squad that’s got similar resources to Huddersfield.

If I’m honest, it would be a surprise to see Eustace walk out on Birmingham so early to take the job at Huddersfield. It’s just hard to see him seeing the job at the John Smith’s Stadium as a better bet for him over the season than the gig he’s got in the West Midlands.

Adam Jones

Considering the off-field uncertainty at St Andrew’s, he has made a reasonably decent start to life at the club and should be commended for the way he’s dealt with the takeover situation.

However, his inexperience as a head coach makes this potential appointment a bit of a risk and this is why the appointment of Eustace may not be their best option right now.

It would be an appointment with one eye on the long term and that’s promising – but it does feel as though they just need someone to come in and get them out of the relegation zone with their season in danger of being over before it’s barely started.

26 Huddersfield Town trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 True or false - Danny Schofield is the current Huddersfield Town manager True False

After losing Harry Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien and Levi Colwill, no one expected them to get into the play-offs again but they do need someone who can get the very best out of the current players they have at their disposal.

If they can tempt former manager Neil Warnock out of retirement, he could do a job before the Terriers’ board have a major re-think next summer.

Someone with experience could help to provide a shock to the system at the John Smith’s Stadium following young coach Danny Schofield’s time at the club.

Declan Harte

It would come as a big surprise to see Eustace depart Birmingham so early, having only been appointed during the summer.

The Blues are doing okay so far under the 42-year old, but they are hardly blowing everyone away either.

There’s no doubting Eustace is a good coach, and he has good experience already having been assistant manager at QPR and for the Ireland national team.

There’s still enough games left in the season to salvage something out of it for Huddersfield so getting this appointment right could have huge ramifications.

Eustace isn’t quite the transformative figure that may pull this team back to a promotion challenge, but he could certainly keep the side away from a relegation dogfight.